Kenilworth library offers programs and events for May

KENILWORTH, NJ — The Kenilworth Public Library, 548 Boulevard, Kenilworth, can be reached at 908-276-2451. The library is offering the following programs for May.

Children’s Department

Weekly Programs

Bingo For Children: Mondays, May 5, 12 and 19, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Bingo games are for children ages 3 and older.

Lap Sit: Tuesdays, May 13 and 27, from 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. Interactive stories and songs for ages newborn to 2 years old.

PJ Story Time: Tuesdays, May 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Children are welcome to attend this story time program dressed in their pajamas and bring along a favorite stuffed animal. For ages 3 and older.

Lego at the Library: Thursdays, May 8 and 29, from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Build your own unique creations with Lego bricks. For ages 4 to 12.

Fun Friday Crafts: Fridays, May 9 and 23, from 3:30 to 4 p.m. For ages 4 to 9.

Registration is required for each individual craft one week prior to each craft.

Saturday Toddler Time: Saturday, May 17, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Interactive stories and songs for the youngest listeners. For ages 3 and older.

Saturday Lap Sit: Saturday, May 24, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Interactive stories and songs for the youngest listeners. For ages newborn to 2 years old.

Special Events

Registration is required for all special events.

Kenilworth residents may register one week prior to each event.

Out-of-town residents may register two days prior to each event, space permitting.

To register, call the library at 908-276-2451 or visit 548 Boulevard.

South Asian Heritage Month Workshop: Thursday, May 1, from 4 to 5 p.m. Join for an interactive demonstration of the ancient Hindu art form of Rangoli. Children will have an opportunity to participate in this event. Rangoli is the art of using bright colored sand

or other materials to create intricate and kaleidoscopic designs. This program will be presented by Purvi Shah. Registration is required. Children ages 6 to 12 years old may register for this workshop.

Bookie Woogie Babies: Tuesday, May 6, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. An interactive musical program will be presented by Tiffany Taylor. For ages newborn to 4 years old. Registration is required.

Yoga Story Time: Wednesday, May 14, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Join for stories and yoga poses for the youngest listeners and their caregiver. This program will be presented by Heather Valente. For ages 2 to 5.

Comedy Mind Reading Event: Thursday, May 22, from 7 to 7:45 p.m. For ages 10 to adult.

Flavian “Fever” is spreading and setting the world on fire with fun and exciting mental marvels. Flavian will read your mind and make you laugh as he reveals answers to some very hilarious questions. Registration is required.

Good Tyme String Band: Wednesday, May 28, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. All ages are welcome to attend and enjoy foot tapping knee slapping banjo music.

Adult Programs

The Golden Age of Broadway: Monday, May 5, from 7 to 8 p.m. Join for The Golden Age of Broadway, presented by The Florian Schantz Jazz Combo. This event will feature a mix of Broadway and Hollywood music. In addition to the live performance, group members will talk about the music, composers, musicians, instruments and playing techniques. The combo is led by Union County’s own 22-year-old professional trumpet player, Florian Schantz, who started the band at age 9 and has performed more than 900 engagements across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Germany.

Medicare Workshop: Tuesday, May 6, from noon to 1 p.m. Are you nearing 65 or already eligible for Medicare? Join for an informative workshop that will help you navigate the complexities of Medicare. Whether you’re new to the system or just need a refresher, this session will provide you with the essential information to make informed decisions.

What you will learn: How Medicare works and what it costs; what Medicare covers and what it does not cover; how, where and when to enroll to avoid penalties; Medicare Advantage vs. Medicare supplement plans; and prescription drug plans – how they work and how to save.

This workshop is free to attend and is open to anyone interested in learning more about Medicare. This event is not sponsored or endorsed by the Kenilworth Public Library. It is an educational and informational only program. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to get your Medicare questions answered.

Paper Pals: Tuesday, May 20, from 2 to 4 p.m., and Monday, May 12, from 6 to 7:45 p.m., for this card-making group. You don’t need any paper crafting experience to join the fun.

Yarnies: Thursdays, May 1, 8, 15 and 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., and Thursday, May 29, from 6 to 7:45 p.m. You don’t need any crafting experience to enjoy these creative explorations. Feel free to bring a project on which to work. Watch demonstrations of knitting, crocheting and weaving.

Spin-A-Yarn: Tuesday, May 27, from 5 to 7:45 p.m. Bring your spinning wheel or drop spindle and create beautiful yarns. If you don’t have a wheel, you are still welcome to join us to learn about spinning.

English Conversation for Adults: Tuesdays, May 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturdays, May 3 and 17, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Want to practice or learn more English? A free program will be hosted for people ages 18 and older. For more information, call Krissantonia at 973-309-6971.

Elvis: King of Rock and Roll: Thursday, May 15, from 7 to 8 p.m. For ages 14 to adult. Elvis tribute performer Ruben Castillo brings this remarkable era to life in “Elvistory: The King of Rock and Roll 1956-1959.” Ruben will bring the social and political context of the time to his presentation which will highlight Elvis’s films “Loving You,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Kid Creole.” Elvis took America by storm, snaring a prized spot on Ed Sullivan’s television show, appearing on numerous other variety programs, and diving headlong into film acting. As he captivated audiences, the world changed.

America emerged from its “Leave It to Beaver” age to face crises such as the rise of communism in Cuba and simmering racial tensions in Southern states that neared the boiling point. This program has been made possible by funds from The Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Registration is required.

Tea Party and Spring Flower Extravaganza: Saturday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In honor of the upcoming Chelsea Flower Show in London, a mini-tea party and fun flower program will be hosted. Registration is required.