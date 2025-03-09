Kean University to add women’s flag football as varsity sport

UNION, NJ — The Kean University Athletics Department announced on Tuesday, Feb. 25, the addition of women’s flag football, increasing the university’s total varsity sports offerings to 24 for the 2025-2026 season.

The program will compete at the recreation level this spring before transitioning to varsity status in spring 2026.

“We are committed to creating more athletic opportunities for our female students while enhancing our programs overall,” said Kean University President Lamont O. Repollet. “With flag football’s rising popularity across the country, we’re excited for our students to be pioneers in this emerging sport, helping to guide its development and encourage greater female participation.”

Kean joins a growing number of colleges and universities across all levels of the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA in adding women’s flag football to their athletic offerings. The sport is expected to be recognized as an emerging sport for women by the NCAA in the coming year.

The NFL has also been an advocate for women’s flag football at both the collegiate and high school levels, further fueling its national momentum.

“It’s exciting to welcome the Kean University Cougars as part of the extraordinary flag movement that is taking the country by storm and seeing explosive global growth,” said Troy Vincent Sr., NFL executive vice president of football operations. “President Repollet and Kean’s athletic director, Kelly Williams, are exhibiting visionary leadership by giving young women the opportunity to compete at the highest level and experience the values and benefits offered by the great game of football.”

This marks the 10th sport added to Kean’s athletics program during Repollet’s tenure, joining men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s wrestling and eSports.

“I am thrilled to introduce women’s flag football to our roster,” said Williams. “The sport’s rapid growth in popularity nationwide, combined with strong student interest, makes it the perfect time to launch this program.”

Flag football is also experiencing rapid growth at the interscholastic level. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, nearly 43,000 girls participated in flag football during the 2023-24 school year – more than double the number from the previous year.

“The launch of Kean University’s first women’s flag football team marks an exciting chapter in our athletic program,” said B.J. Johnson, managing assistant director of recreation and external affairs at Kean. “We are proud to support the expansion of women’s sports and provide new opportunities for our student-athletes.”

Kean, along with its partner, the New York Jets, will also host this year’s New Jersey Girls High School Flag Football Championship at Kean Alumni Stadium later this year.

Photo Courtesy of Kean University