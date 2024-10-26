Kean University selected for prestigious VOLARÉ Institute as it celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

UNION, NJ — Kean University’s national profile as a Hispanic-Serving Institution continues to rise, marked by its recent selection for the VOLARÉ Institute, a new research initiative designed to advance participation in STEM fields at HSIs.

This honor places Kean among only 21 institutions nationwide chosen by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities for this prestigious opportunity, further underscoring the university’s commitment to empowering Hispanic students and fostering academic excellence.

“Kean’s selection for the VOLARÉ Institute highlights our growing role as a leader in the Hispanic higher education community,” said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet. “As New Jersey’s urban research university, we are proud to be at the forefront of supporting significant research for the communities we serve, driving student success and building a future where Hispanic students thrive in STEM fields and beyond.”

The VOLARÉ Institute’s goal is to cultivate a new generation of researchers at HSIs, especially in STEM disciplines. Kean’s participation aligns with the University’s broader mission of advancing equity and inclusion for underserved communities.

The initiative also comes as Kean celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with record enrollment and powerful student support programs.

Kean University welcomed an increase of more than 500 Hispanic students this fall, bringing the total Hispanic student enrollment to 5,178 – about 37% of the total student body.

This reflects a 10% increase in Hispanic enrollment for the 2024-2025 academic year, with Hispanic women now representing nearly one in every four students at Kean.

Kean Vice President of Administration Carlos Rodriguez said data show 66% of Hispanic college-bound students nationwide choose HSIs due to the unique cultural, academic and social connections these institutions offer. An HSI is defined by the federal government as an accredited, degree-granting, public or private nonprofit institution of higher education with 25% or higher total undergraduate Hispanic or Latino full-time equivalent student enrollment.

“At Kean, we have built the infrastructure to support Hispanic student success, from the SUPERA Spanish Speaking Program to culturally significant events like ¡Celebrando Graduación Juntos!,” Rodriguez said. “We are a strong and growing HSI, and our participation in programs like the VOLARÉ Institute positions us to continue leading in Hispanic education.”

Kean’s commitment to Hispanic students extends beyond the classroom. The university’s Center for Raising Excellence and Cultural Empowerment, a new Hispanic leadership institute set to launch this year, will focus on developing Hispanic leaders through innovative education and mentorship.

Kean also joined the National Latino Student Success Network in April as part of Excelencia in Education’s mission to bolster Latino student success.

Rodriguez and others from Kean are also engaging with national policymakers to advocate for Hispanic communities during this week’s Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute conference in Washington, D.C.

Viviana Zambrano, director of Kean’s Office of Student Retention and Educational Innovation, is part of the delegation. As an immigrant and first-generation graduate, Zambrano says she sees her role at Kean as more than a job – it’s a mission to support and inspire the next generation of Hispanic leaders.

“Representation matters deeply,” Zambrano said. “It gives our students role models who understand their cultural, academic and personal challenges. Attending the CHCI conference allows me to better understand how national policies affect Hispanic students and how we can leverage that knowledge to improve student outcomes at Kean.”

Photo Courtesy of Kean University