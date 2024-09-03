Kean University president addresses Democratic National Convention Black Caucus

CHICAGO, IL — Kean University President Lamont O. Repollet delivered a powerful address on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Democratic National Convention Black Caucus, emphasizing the importance of bold leadership and the pivotal role that the 2024 election will play for communities of color across the United States.

Sharing the stage with Democratic National Committee Chairperson Jaime Harrison and acclaimed musician John Legend, Repollet underscored the critical need for young people, particularly college students, to engage in the electoral process.

During his speech, Repollet highlighted Kean University’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and justice, noting the institution’s status as both a Minority Serving Institution and Hispanic-Serving Institution.

“At Kean University, we see education as the new frontier of social justice,” Repollet said. “It’s a recognition that education is not just about earning a degree; it’s about closing equity gaps and ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their background.”

Earlier in the week, Repollet was also a featured speaker at a national event hosted by the American Federation of Teachers, where he spoke about the importance of collaboration with labor unions. He reflected on the critical partnership between Kean University and the Kean Federation of Teachers, which has been instrumental in advancing equity on campus.

“When we start with respect, we often end in success. That’s the lesson I’ve learned time and again through our work with the Kean Federation of Teachers, and it’s a lesson that resonates deeply with the work of the AFT,” Repollet said at the AFT event.

Steve Fastook, chairperson of the Kean University Board of Trustees, emphasized the importance of such exposure for the University.

“Kean University’s presence on the national stage, particularly at events of this magnitude, is a testament to our commitment to being a leader in higher education,” Fastook said. “This exposure is invaluable as we continue to showcase the work we’re doing to advance equity and grow as a research institution.”

In his address to the DNC Black Caucus, Repollet called attention to the significant challenges facing communities of color, including threats to voting rights and women’s rights, attacks on diversity and inclusion programs, and the ongoing struggle for social and environmental justice.

“We are at a pivotal moment in our nation’s history – a moment that demands bold, courageous leadership from all of us,” Repollet said. “It is up to us to motivate and empower the next generation of leaders to rise to these challenges.”

Reflecting on speaking alongside social justice leaders such as Harrison and Legend, Repollet said after the caucus that he was humbled by the opportunity.

“It was truly inspiring to stand with such pivotal national leaders of color,” he said. “I am deeply honored to share Kean University’s story on this national stage, and I hope that our commitment to diversity, equity and justice resonates with those who are working at the grassroots level and through the ranks of government to make a difference in our country.”

Repollet also used his platform to encourage young people to exercise their right to vote, stressing that their voices are crucial in shaping the future of the nation.

“At Kean University, our students understand the power of their vote. I always tell our students: I don’t care who they vote for, but I do care that they vote.”

Photo Courtesy of Kean University