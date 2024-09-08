Kean University launches new academic year focused on equity and ‘anchoring down’

UNION, NJ — Kean University President Lamont O. Repollet began his fifth academic year at the helm of New Jersey’s urban research university on Thursday, Aug. 29, with a visionary Opening Day address, highlighting Kean’s work in closing equity gaps and serving as an anchor institution in the U.S. and worldwide.

“We are in the midst of a significant educational transformation, a renaissance here at Kean, and that comes with profound responsibility,” he said. “As educators, we have a powerful tool of change at our fingertips, but we must make sure it works for everyone.”

Speaking to a packed house at Wilkins Theatre on Kean’s Union campus, Repollet listed Kean’s achievements from increased enrollment to the receipt of $16 million in external funding.

He also spoke of Kean’s commitment to innovation as the University continues its evolution from a respected regional university to an innovative national research university.

“Together, we will rise to meet the challenges ahead, exceed expectations, and do our part to make sure that Kean University remains built to last,” he said.

Repollet took the stage following a warm welcome to the crowd from Kean Board of Trustees Chairperson Steve Fastook ’H06.

Illustrating his speech with videos and slides, Repollet walked the audience through the University’s accomplishments and goals.

Among notable milestones:

• This fall, Kean welcomes more than 18,000 students from 36 states and 88 countries across Kean USA, Kean Online and Wenzhou-Kean University in China. That number includes record enrollment in Kean Online – more than 2,000 students are now learning virtually.

• The Kean freshman class that started in 2020, the year Repollet began as president, achieved the university’s highest four-year graduation rate over the past decade.

• Kean received more than $16 million in external funding in fiscal year 2024 for community service, academic and research projects.

• Kean has acquired a new building at 1085 Morris Ave. for advanced research, community health initiatives and clinical services, forming a “research triangle” with the STEM and Hennings research buildings on the Union campus.

• The exchange program between Kean USA and WKU is growing, with a record number of WKU exchange students at Kean USA this semester.

• A record 500 student-athletes are now participating in 21 teams through Kean athletics, including the newest men’s and women’s golf teams.

Repollet also announced several programs launching this year, including the creation of the Office of Student Engagement within the president’s office; the addition of undergraduate degree programs in nursing and forensic biology; and, in a surprise reveal from the podium, funding of $100,000 to help more students study abroad in Travelearn programs.

The president’s overarching message focused on furthering his mandate of advancing equity and serving as an anchor institution.

“This is the vision – an urban research university, anchored down in our communities, and committed to equity in all forms,” Repollet said. “Equity isn’t just about race or gender. It’s about making sure everyone has a fair opportunity to work hard and succeed.”

The Opening Day address won praise from University veterans and students alike.

“It was an amazing way to kick off the school year,” said sophomore James Garbowski of Clark, who is majoring in history education and TSD – teacher of students with disabilities. “You could feel the energy, the school spirit. It definitely shows me why I came to Kean.”

Associate professor Pat Ippolito, chairperson of the elementary and physical education department and a Kean employee for nearly 60 years, said Opening Day is “a very special day.”

“The opening day address at the beginning of the academic year is always filled with promise and a focus on what we can do to serve our students better and move the University forward,” he said. “It’s been an exciting four years so far. As President Repollet starts his fifth year, it’s even more promising.”

