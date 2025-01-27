Kean University launches Certificate in Workforce Readiness to support success for whole family

UNION, NJ — Kean University is furthering its role as a regional anchor institution with the launch of the Certificate in Workforce Readiness, a pilot program designed to equip families of students in the university’s pre-college initiatives with skills and resources for career advancement and economic empowerment.

The CWR program, part of Kean’s innovative Generation 2 Generation Family University, offers parents and caregivers free classes in resume writing, interviewing strategies and other skills that will enable them to succeed in the job market. The first class began in November.

“The Certificate in Workforce Readiness program empowers parents and caregivers to develop essential career skills, all while their children thrive in Kean’s pre-college programs,” said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet. “At Kean University, we are bridging generations to create lasting opportunities that strengthen families and uplift communities, building a legacy of success together.”

The G2G Family University began in early 2024 in a partnership between Kean’s John S. Watson Institute for Urban Policy and Research and the University’s Division of Entrepreneurial Education Initiatives. The program received $1 million in federal funding for its first two years.

The CWR program works in tandem with Kean programs that are teaching college readiness skills to students from underserved backgrounds. The pre-college programs include the Kean Scholar Academy, Project Adelante, High School Partnerships, Upward Bound and various summer programs.

“Investing in the Certificate in Workforce Readiness program for parents as part of Kean’s two-generation strategy is a game-changer,” said Joseph Youngblood II, senior vice president for transformational learning and external affairs at Kean. “It creates a ripple effect of positive change within families. This holistic approach to family development breaks cycles of poverty, fosters social mobility and strengthens the entire community.”

The CWR program, when fully operational, will offer a nine-credit-hour certificate focused on career preparation, interpersonal communication and the fundamentals of computers.

Kean Senior Vice President of Entrepreneurial Education Initiatives Sancha Gray said participants will have the opportunity to build a solid foundation for success through the CWR program.

“We are delighted to provide this opportunity to our parents and caregivers. We believe a certification in Career Workforce Readiness not only equips parents and caregivers with critical skills in career planning and workforce trends, but also empowers them to upskill and access opportunities that can transform their economic trajectory and their family’s future,” she said.

Fifteen parents and caregivers are taking part in the first class, Career Preparation, said Charles Campbell, Kean associate vice president for transformational learning and external affairs.

While the course is noncredit now, completing the CWR classes may provide participants with an opportunity to earn college credits in the future.

Campbell said the idea is that each class will offer three credits and include three “microcredentials,” such as career planning and building a career portfolio. Students will earn microcredentials as they advance through the classes; once they have obtained all nine, they can earn a Certificate in Workforce Readiness.

The CWR program provides participants – many of whom are English-language learners – with free, 24/7 tutoring in English and Spanish. The classes utilize online open-resource materials, eliminating the cost of textbooks.

The program will include mentoring and career coaching, communication skills and financial literacy.

“The goal is to provide students with an advantage in job searches and career enhancement,” Campbell said. “Students will be able to use these Kean verified credentials to demonstrate their knowledge and skills to current or potential employers.”

Photo Courtesy of Kean University