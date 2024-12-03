Kean University graduate helps asylum seekers resettle in the United States

UNION, NJ — Tina-Marie Lopez, Class of ’11, has always been intrigued by the experiences of newcomers adjusting to life in America, an interest that led her to a top role in the nonprofit sector.

Since 2023, Lopez has served as the New York/New Jersey executive director of the International Rescue Committee, overseeing the resettlement of refugees and asylum-seekers in the United States.

“Growing up as a Catholic and also a gay, bi-racial and bi-ethnic woman, I felt I didn’t fit in anywhere, and that explains my passion for working with refugees,” Lopez said. “Like me, they’re on a journey to find their place in the world, and their fervor to succeed despite their circumstances inspires me to do as much as I can for them.”

Lopez started her career as a receptionist in the Union County Department of Human Services, where she worked for 20 years and eventually became deputy director. While climbing the department ladder, Lopez earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Kean University in 2011 and her master’s degree in public administration from Villanova University in 2015. It was during her time at Human Services that she also met her wife, 1982 Kean graduate Denise Moscaritolo.

Across the IRC’s Elizabeth and New York City offices, Lopez manages a team of 223 and a $36.9 million budget. Her organization helps victims of persecution or starvation by providing logistical and financial help with finding an apartment, food and clothing, enrolling children in school, seeking citizenship, signing up for public benefits and learning marketable skills. The IRC also offers classes in English, cultural orientation and health and wellness.

“One of the most fulfilling moments for me in my tenure with IRC was during Eid when we hosted an Iftar dinner, and a father told my team how beautiful it was to see his children play with other children,” Lopez said. “It was the first time since he had left his home country that he had a feeling of normalcy.”

Now living in Roselle Park, Lopez said she grew up in poverty in Elizabeth. Although she started her education with little understanding of her options, Kean “provided me the skill set to be able to work, grow and experience success,” said Lopez, who gives back by helping Kean students improve their resumes and interview skills.

She remains grateful for Kean’s night classes, which enabled her to attend despite working full-time, and for English professor Jan Balakian, who taught her the importance of coaching others.

“I am so proud of Tina’s humanitarian work!” Balakian said. “Our study of Joyce, O’Brien, Jackson, Sophocles, Ibsen, Antigone and on engaged us in the question, ‘How should we live life?’ Tina makes us proud by helping those in need.”

Lopez also learned about supporting human dignity from now-retired Kean English professor Susanna Rich, still a mentor, who got her “thinking about the intersectionality of all beings and how we all can exist.”

Michele Miller, former personnel director for Union County’s Division of Social Services, was always impressed by Lopez’s dedication.

“Tina-Marie Lopez is an intelligent, hard-working and empathetic professional who is nevertheless humble,” Miller said. “She leads by example and motivates those around her by rolling up her sleeves and working in the trenches when necessary.”

Lopez also learned from her late mother, Patricia, and her sister, Tricia, both of whom worked in Human Services for Union County. Her mother believed strongly in protecting people’s dignity regardless of their circumstances, a principle Lopez continues to uphold in her work today.

“For 20 years, my sister and I ran the county’s holiday toy drive and food pantry, which my mother had started,” Lopez said. “My mother’s rule was that toys were delivered unwrapped and food uncooked, because she wanted folks to have the dignity of preparing for the holiday themselves.”

