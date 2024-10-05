Kean University draws thousands of visitors to Jazz and Roots Music Festival

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Music lovers from across the region gathered at Kean University’s East Campus on Saturday, Sept. 21, for the annual Jazz and Roots Music Festival, a free, outdoor celebration that united the community for a day of lively music, food and festivities.

Under a bright sun over The Lawn at Enlow Hall in Hillside, festival-goers enjoyed jazz, blues and reggae at the event, which Kean has hosted since 2021 in its role as an anchor institution and cultural hub in northern New Jersey.

“Today is an example of Kean University anchoring down, making sure the community understands we appreciate them,” said Kean University President Lamont O. Repollet. “We are rooted in the community. We do this free concert every year so we can come together at a great cultural event, and everyone can see our beautiful campus and get to know Kean better.”

The festival featured a stellar lineup of musical talent. Headlining the event was the Grammy-nominated reggae band Third World. Performers included jazz musicians Stefon Harris and Blackout; Harlem-born guitar phenom Solomon Hicks; and DJ Prince Hakim, whose energetic beats kept the audience dancing throughout the day.

“The festival is growing in prominence,” said festival producer and renowned bassist Mike Griot, who has helped guide the event since its inception. “Who knows how big this can get? All of the acts are great, and our headliner, Third World, is one of the most iconic groups in reggae. I am so happy to bring this remarkable event to our audience.”

In addition to the music, attendees enjoyed picnicking on the lawn and exploring food trucks and vendors. The atmosphere was filled with excitement as families, Kean students and community members celebrated a shared love of music.

Tracy Burwell, a Kean sophomore computer science major from Union, attended for the first time.

“This is a beautiful event. I’m wowed by it,” she said. “The music is great, and the vibe is very chill and relaxing but very energetic as well. All the tables and unique clothing for sale are amazing, too.”

Ron Summers, of Union, attended the event for the second time. This year, he and his family came equipped with a tent and food as they settled in for a day of music.

“There aren’t many fall events like this where you can hang out from the afternoon into the evening, hear really good jazz music, and be around a bunch of people who just want to have a good time. So that’s why we’re back,” he said.

Marlene Richardson, of Hillside, and about a dozen friends made sure to scope out the best location at the event. They claimed their front row center spot more than two hours before the concert began.

“Everything is wonderful,” she said. “It’s a nice outing, and it’s free! It’s definitely a good time.”

The festival’s performers each brought unique flair. Reggae legends Third World delivered a powerful set that had the audience swaying to their signature island rhythms and Hicks, a rising star in the blues world, captivated listeners with his soulful guitar work.

“Anytime you’re around nature, you just feel more grounded and close to a higher power. It was a beautiful day,” Hicks said. “I had a sense of peace, with the sun shining and the crowd enjoying the music. It was over too fast.”

Steve Cochran, Kean Stage manager, said the Jazz and Roots Music Festival shows the power of live music.

“This festival is all about bringing people together through live music. Every year, we see how much the audience enjoys the energy and talent these artists bring to the stage,” he said. “It’s great to watch the community come out, relax and really connect with the performances. We look forward to making each year even more memorable.”

The event’s sponsors included Prudential, Vermella Union, PSEG, First Bank, Union County and WBGO.

Photos Courtesy of Kean University