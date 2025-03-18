Kean University and New Jersey City University set for merger

UNION, NJ — Assemblyman Reginald W. Atkins, D-Union, issued the following statement on Thursday, March 6, regarding the merger between New Jersey City University and Kean University:

“This is big news for higher education in New Jersey!

“Kean University President Lamont Repollet announced that New Jersey City University’s Board of Trustees has voted to move forward with Kean University’s merger proposal. This is an exciting step toward bringing NJCU into the Kean University system as Kean Jersey City!

“This move will enhance higher education accessibility for students in Hudson County, Union County, and beyond, creating greater opportunities for local students to stay in New Jersey while earning a high-quality, affordable degree.

“I see key benefits for our community:

• more degree pathways – Strengthening workforce-aligned programs to prepare students for New Jersey’s growing industries;

• increased economic impact – Boosting job creation and investment in Jersey City and surrounding communities; and

• keeping talent in NJ – Reducing out-of-state migration by providing affordable, high-quality education options close to home.

“This is a historic transformation that will empower our students, strengthen our workforce and ensure New Jersey remains a leader in higher education.”