Kean University adds women’s and men’s wrestling to its roster of NCAA Sports

UNION, NJ — Kean University is expanding its athletic offerings by adding men’s and women’s wrestling to the university’s diverse roster of NCAA sports beginning in fall 2025.

With the addition of the two wrestling programs – a new women’s team and the reestablished men’s team – the university will field a total of 22 NCAA athletic teams, plus varsity eSports.

“It is a special time for Kean Athletics, as we make history by adding women’s wrestling to our department, creating another opportunity for young women to follow their passion on the collegiate level,” said Kelly Williams, director of Athletics and Recreation. “At the same time, we’re reestablishing our men’s wrestling program. This marks the continued expansion of sports offerings, reinforcing the university’s commitment to diverse athletic opportunities for student-athletes.”

Kean discontinued a previous men’s wrestling program nearly 30 years ago.

University officials decided to add wrestling for the 2025-2026 season because of growing interest both on campus and statewide. Women’s wrestling has been on the rise at the college level and is also an Olympic and high school sport. NCAA members approved making it a championship sport at a convention earlier this month.

Coach Chris DiSanto, a Kean alumnus who has worked as men’s head wrestling coach at Bergen Community College since 2013, will lead the newest Kean Cougar teams.

“I am excited to hire coach DiSanto to lead both wrestling programs. He brings tremendous college coaching experience and a tireless work ethic that will lead our wrestling programs to success in competition and the classroom,” Williams said.

DiSanto graduated from Kean in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. He also has a master’s degree in online learning and educational technology. He said he is “thrilled and honored” to return to his alma mater as head wrestling coach.

“I have years of experience at the college level and I will bring the same passion and unwavering support to this team,” said DiSanto, who came to Kean as a transfer student from Bergen Community College.

“I remember my first year at Kean. They did not have a wrestling team then, but there was a room with wrestling mats on the floor. A bunch of my fraternity brothers and I would wrestle around for hours to practice our skills,” he recalled. “Having a wrestling program return to campus is exactly what Kean has been missing. I can’t wait to bring excitement, passion and creativity to the wrestling mats at Kean University.”

