Kean achieves record enrollment in fall 2024, serving more than 18,000 students globally

UNION, NJ — Kean University has achieved record-breaking enrollment with more than 18,000 students from 36 states and 88 countries registered this fall, underscoring its growing position as New Jersey’s urban research university.

Kean USA campuses are experiencing a boom, with the largest transfer student population and one of the largest first-time freshman classes in the past five years. This surge reflects Kean’s rising reputation as a top choice for students seeking a transformative educational experience.

“Kean University’s continued growth in both size and prestige reflects our unwavering commitment to serving as a premier urban research university,” said President Lamont O. Repollet. “We are dedicated to creating a dynamic environment where students from all backgrounds are empowered to excel, drive innovation and make meaningful contributions to the global community.”

Kean, a Minority Serving Institution, continues to see an increase in male student enrollment, with a notable 25% rise in Black male students since 2021. The university is also serving its greatest-ever number of Hispanic female students, further solidifying Kean’s commitment to inclusivity and equity as a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution.

Kean University’s global and online platforms have significantly contributed to the overall growth. Enrollment at Wenzhou-Kean University in China is expected to climb by 15% to more than 5,000 students. Kean Online is poised for a record enrollment of more than 2,050 students, reflecting the growing demand for flexible, high-quality education.

High-demand programs such as computer science, architecture and accounting are experiencing record enrollments, reflecting the university’s strong focus on providing relevant, career-oriented education.

In the Department of Health and Human Performance alone, enrollment has surged from about 250 students in 2020 to nearly 900 today.

Michael Salvatore, senior vice president for administration, said the university has developed a number of programs to improve retention and support students along their educational journey.

The freshman class that started in 2020 just achieved the best four-year graduation rate at Kean in the past decade, exceeding all other cohorts.

“At Kean, we draw students from a range of backgrounds who are eager to achieve their academic and career goals,” Salvatore said. “We support first-generation students and those who come from underprivileged backgrounds with a series of very intentional initiatives all designed to support their success from day one through graduation.”

Joseph Youngblood, senior vice president for external affairs, emphasized the importance of reaching nontraditional students. The university recently developed the Kean Global Education and Resource Campus to serve students older than 25 who have some college credits but no degree.

“Kean Online’s growth highlights our commitment to serving non-traditional students,” Youngblood said. “The Kean Global Education and Resource Campus helps returning students complete their degrees, closing equity gaps and boosting social mobility and employment prospects for those without a bachelor’s degree. This not only transforms individuals and families, but also strengthens communities and society as a whole.”

