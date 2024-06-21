Juneteenth Festival is celebrated at Rabkin Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Hundreds of people recently gathered to celebrate Juneteenth at Rabkin Park. There were food trucks, more than 40 vendors, games and a DJ.

“Everything with slavery being abolished is something to honor,” said Officer R. Jones, as he directed a long line of cars waiting to get into the event.

Geraldine T. Calhoun was promoting her book, “The Fourth Grade Freedom Fighters.” It’s the story of Benjamin and Ruby, two fourth-grade friends with learning disabilities who time travel to the era of Martin Luther King Jr.

“Dr. Martin Luther King is their guide,” said Calhoun. “We want families to learn about our challenges and bring awareness to dyslexia.”

Alisha McLean, owner of That Puddin’ by RB, said, “Banana pudding is southern. A lot of struggles our ancestors had were from the south. Cooking was a way through hard times.”

Ahliyah, 14, of Union, liked how everybody got together for this event. “Smiling, no fighting,” she said.

Natalia, 12, said, “Shops (vendors) are representing Juneteenth.”

Hector Perez, founder of Latin American Treasure, based in Newark, offers all handmade dolls to support local artisans. “It’s made by Afro Latin Women,” he said. Perez believes in giving back to the community and empowering people along the way.

Sheila D. Hairston is the author of “E’Kalb Hollow,” which is about an African American family living in the 1930s during the Jim Crow era. E’Kalb Hollow is a small African American town located deep in the woods of Southern Virginia and home to the resilient Braxton family. “It’s the life of a mentally challenged child and the mom, the backbone of the family,” said Hairston.

Dr. Tomiko Edmonds Durand was representing LorCal Health Services, a primary care health service in Union. She was offering free blood pressure screenings.

Emma Bennett, of Union, said she was loving the music and very friendly vendors. “Jamaican patties were very good,” she said.

Arthur Pinckney was offering African American imported art from his business, NJ Arts World, which has been around for 30 years. In addition to art, products include handbags, wood carvings and T-shirts. His shop is on Vauxhall Road. Pinckney is also on the Board of Directors with the Union Township Chamber of Commerce.

Swing Phi Swing Social Fellowship Inc. is a community-based organization that gives out scholarships. They are all over the country. Dorothy Slaughter, chapter vice president, and Laverne Wilson, chapter treasurer, were there representing the Essex County Chapter.

Shenette Clark, of Hillside, is the founder of I Am Godz Gurl, a brand that empowers and supports women. “Uplifting girls and women,” she said. The acronym GODZ GURL stands for G , gifted and talented; O, obedient to His word; D, destined for greatness; Z, zealous in spirit; G, graceful and generous; U, uniquely made; R, rich with His favor; and L, living with purpose.

The Union Public Library was there in support of Juneteenth and promoting its Summer Reading Program, which is now in full force, going strong. Director Kassundra Miller said, “We’re happy to be here. We love to collaborate with the town. It’s always exciting to be here.”

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta