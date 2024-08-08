Join the master trees stewards of Union County

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites residents who are looking for a fun and rewarding civic service project to join the 4-H Master Tree Steward program and learn how to “speak for the trees.” Master tree stewards are community volunteers who visit fourth-grade classrooms each spring to present an interactive lesson on trees. No experience is needed. All training and classroom materials are provided by the Master Tree Steward program.

“Our master tree stewards provide students with enriching educational experiences and important messages about trees and the environment. It’s a lesson about appreciation and stewardship that young people can carry into adulthood, benefitting our community and the world beyond for years to come,” said Union County Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded.

Each fall, the Master Tree Steward program offers a series of training sessions, consisting mainly of guided walks in nearby parks and nature reserves. Easy reading assignments, indoor classes and a simple project are also part of the program. The entire program, including a tree identification guide, is covered by a $25 administrative fee.

Applicants who complete the series obtain a Master Tree Steward certificate and are qualified to teach lessons about trees to fourth-grade classrooms in the spring. The program provides a complete lesson plan along with posters, seeds and other supplies. Master tree stewards can also organize additional projects, such as the educational “Tree Trails” in Union County parks.

The 2024 fall training series will meet every Wednesday from Sept. 4 to Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except for any holiday that falls on a Wednesday. The fourth-grade classroom visit schedule takes place on Wednesdays from January to June. Certified master tree stewards are requested to choose six dates for their visits. Each visit takes approximately one hour, typically from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

To apply, or for more information , contact Union County 4-H Youth Development at James Nichnadowicz at 908-654-9854, ext. 3, or [email protected].

The Master Tree Steward program is run by the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Union County, as part of a statewide program through the umbrella of the Rutgers New Jersey Agriculture Experiment Station. For information on all extension programs in Union County, including master gardeners, environmental stewards and 4-H clubs for youth, visit www.ucnj.org/rce. For quick links to all environmental programs and activities in Union County, visit The Green Connection, www.ucnj.org/green-connect.

Photo Courtesy of Union County