John Brunetto promoted to the rank of sergeant

SUMMIT — Summit Police Officer John Brunetto was promoted to the rank of sergeant at a ceremony at City Hall on Tuesday, June 25.

Brunetto grew up in Westfield and later attended Kean University and the John H. Stamler Police Academy.

He was hired by the Summit Police Department in 2012 and has worked in the Patrol Bureau, Community Policing Unit and Detective Bureau.

Brunetto is a certified bicycle patrol officer and currently serves as one of the department’s firearms instructors, as well as the vice president of the Summit PBA Local 55 since 2021.

During his time with the Summit Police Department, Brunetto has received a Unit Citation, five Exemplary Performance Notices and many letters of appreciation from Summit residents and business owners.

In 2017, he received the Union County 200 Club Award for his heroic efforts in saving a distressed swimmer at Long Beach Island in the fall of 2016.

Brunetto was joined by his wife and children at the swearing-in ceremony.

For more information on the Summit Police Department, visit www.cityofsummit.org/police.