Jersey rocker with Union roots a real ‘heartbreaker’

UNION, NJ — He knows it’s only rock ’n roll, but he loves it. For former Union resident and Union High School Class of 1985 alumnus Rich Kubicz, music isn’t just an enjoyable outlet for expression; it’s become his way of life.

Now residing in bucolic Sussex County with his wife, Adrienne, Kubicz stays busy writing and recording his own songs while fronting his increasingly popular Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers tribute band, Damn The Torpedoes. Union County LocalSource recently caught up with the retro-rocker to discuss his past, present and future.

UCLS: We’ve been friends since we were teenagers and soccer teammates, but I can’t recall where your lifelong passion for music came from. Family influences?

KUBICZ: Yes. My mother played the piano and my grandfather was a German choral singer. I grew up in the 1970s and, like many of us did back then, immersed myself in the music of The Who, The Beatles, The Kinks, Rolling Stones, CSNY, The Byrds, etc. I can still recall the moment that I first heard a Tom Petty song blaring from my old AM radio and knowing instantly that I had to get a guitar! My dad bought me one when I was 10 and I started taking lessons immediately after that.

UCLS: You released an album of original material back in 2006 named after a park in Union County called “Echo Lake.” What was that creative process like?

KUBICZ: “Echo Lake” was my very first attempt to channel my acoustic songs into a fully-produced album. These are 10 very personal songs influenced in some part by my life experiences. The title track is one example and “For Lindsay” was written for my then-fiancé’s – still my wife of 30 years, Adrienne – 6-year-old daughter that I could then perform at our wedding.

UCLS: So what has it been like playing to such large audiences since 2007 as Damn The Torpedoes – named after The Heartbreakers iconic 1979 third studio album – while spreading the musical gospel of your childhood hero, Tom Petty? It must get a bit surreal at times, right?

KUBICZ: Big crowds are always great to play for and I think the largest one was at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Somebody estimated the crowd size that day surpassed 5,000 people. Not too shabby for a tribute band! As a local boy growing up in New Jersey, we’re proud to have played at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park several times. After all these years, DTT just keeps getting bigger and better venues and is being admired and enjoyed by more and more Tom Petty fans.

UCLS: What is it about Petty – who passed away at the age of 67 in October 2017 – that still appeals to you after all these decades?

KUBICZ: His music is absolutely brilliant to me. Not just the melodies and lyrics; it’s also how every single band member of The Heartbreakers added to the overall sound. My favorite part of being in a Tom Petty tribute band is knowing that we have so many incredible songs and albums that we can choose from on any given night. Every DTT show has its own unique vibe.

UCLS: So I heard that you and Adrienne went full “Green Acres” mode a while back and left Union behind to become farmers? Sounds like the perfect segue to your upcoming gig supporting Groundwork Elizabeth, which is a non-profit, environmentally-based community outreach organization based one town over from Union.

KUBICZ: Adrienne grew up in the sticks and I always dreamed of homesteading. She is a master gardener and actually works for Groundwork Elizabeth. We decided to sell our house in Union back in 2023 to pursue our next adventure after becoming empty nesters. We found a beautiful one acre property in Hardyston Township NJ and it’s pretty much what we’ve always dreamed. During our first year, we installed 12 vegetable beds, a large compost and a sustainable irrigation system. Our next step over the coming year is to install a chicken coop and a corn field. We love being surrounded by nature.

UCLS: So what can the crowd expect to hear at your Salem Roadhouse gig on April 12?

KUBICZ: Just to be clear, this is not a DTT gig. I don’t get to play my originals out live as often as I would like and intimate venues like The Roadhouse allow me to do that. I’ll deliver a few songs from my “Echo Lake” album along with a few new ones that haven’t been recorded yet. But it gets better… I found a load of talented singer/songwriter pals that I was able to coax into joining me at this show … great musicians and singers like Mike Zuko, Melinda Davis, Erica Cohn and Robert Hill. Our plan is to fill in the cracks with their originals and some cool, rare covers tossed in, too. My sister, Denise Pereira, will be the featured artist displaying her work that night and Tom Van Cott will be doing his awesome “Slam Poetry” throughout the evening. I can personally guarantee that everybody who shows up will have a great evening. So come on out, rock a little and help us help the fine folks over at Groundwork Elizabeth!

The Salem Roadhouse Cafe is located in the lower hall of Townley Presbyterian Church at 829 Salem Road in Union. Tickets are $20 on the day of the event only – Saturday, April 12 — and doors open at 7:15 p.m., with the actual show kicking off at 8 p.m. Admission price includes a dessert table of coffee, tea and snacks. Proceeds from the show, after expenses have been deducted, will be donated to Groundwork Elizabeth.

Photo Courtesy of Tyler Kubicz