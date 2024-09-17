‘James’ receives positive reviews by Really Good Book Discussion Group

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — “James: A Novel,” by Percival Everett, is a re-imagining of “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” by Mark Twain. It is told from the perspective of Huckleberry’s friend, Jim, who is an escaped slave.

The Springfield Free Public Library’s Really Good Book Discussion Group met recently to discuss the novel, which was longlisted for the 2024 Booker Prize.

“It’s a wonderful read,” said David Worth, of Springfield.

Others in the small group of four chose to remain anonymous but were OK with offering their thoughts. The group was led by Ian Allcock, head of reference at the Springfield Free Public Library.

Loosely based on Twain’s classic, some of the early scenes closely follow “Huckleberry Finn,” but as Huck and Jim separate, Jim goes off on his own adventures. The novel is heavy, exploring issues of rape, murder, beatings and racism.

Everyone in the group loved the book. One patron called it “food for thought.”

Another patron loved that James, as Jim is referred to in the novel, had such dignity. “He knew who he was,” she said.

In contrast to Huckleberry Finn, it was pointed out that James had more dignity. “He was a fuller character, with more depth,” said a patron.

Responding, Allcock said, “Twain worked off stereotypical types.” He also said that there are “suppositions about Black people and their intellectual capabilities.”

Early in the book, James escaped slavery because he heard he was going to be sold – separated from his wife and child.

Other parts of the book, which were discussed, included when James, a wonderful singer, joined a minstrel group, but also more graphic, disturbing events, such as James seeing a female slave get raped, but being unable to do anything about it.

And then there was a very sad moment when James returned to rescue his wife and child, but learned they were sold to a breeding farm.

It was commented that, throughout the book, there was “not a lot of show of emotion,” but then “internal anger finally came out.”

One reader said, “How frustrated James must have been, keeping emotions down until they blew up.”

Allcock said the story of “James” reminded him of “Invisible Man,” by Ralph Ellison, which he read in high school. It addressed many of the social and intellectual issues faced by African Americans in the early 20th century.

According to Wikipedia, feature film rights were acquired in 2024 by Universal Pictures, with Amblin Entertainment for production of “James,” with Steven Spielberg as executive producer.

The next Book Discussion Group will be on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The group will be reading “A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy,” by Nathan Thrall, a 2024 Pulitzer winner for General Nonfiction.

The Springfield Free Public Library is located at 66 Mountain Ave.

To learn more, visit: https://www.sfplnj.org/.

