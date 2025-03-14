James Holmes to serve as parade’s adjutant

UNION, NJ — James Holmes was born in Livingston and raised in Union to John and Kathleen Holmes. As the oldest of three children, he grew up alongside his siblings, Rory and Damian. His family has deep Irish roots, with his paternal grandparents hailing from Ballymackeehola, County Mayo and New Quay, County Clare, while his maternal grandparents trace their ancestry to Rathmullan, County Donegal and Shercock, County Cavan. This rich heritage has played a significant role in shaping his values, work ethic and community involvement.

Holmes attended elementary school in Union and graduated from Union High School in 2012. During his time at UHS, Holmes was a member of the football, baseball and wrestling teams.

After high school, Holmes dedicated himself to a career in public service. He followed in his fathers footsteps and became a mechanic with the township of Union Fire Department. In 2019, he became a firefighter and inspector with the department. Holmes is committed to ensure the safety of his community by responding to emergencies, conducting inspections, and working alongside his colleague to prevent and mitigate the effects of fires and other hazards.

Holmes became involved with the parade at a young age as a member of St. Patrick’s Honor Guard. His mother, Kathleen, has served as both adjutant in 2015 and general chairwoman in 2018. He is also a member of the Nugents Association.

In his spare time, Holmes enjoys taking motorcycle trips up to the Catskills with his dad and brothers.