Inroads To Opportunities president and CEO guests on public affairs show

ROSELLE, NJ — Angela Calzone, president and CEO of Inroads to Opportunities, was recently a guest on “The Joy of Living With Dr. Joy.”

Inroads to Opportunities is a Union County-based non-profit, social services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities ranging in age from 16 to retirement. As the largest skills training program for individuals with disabilities in New Jersey, Inroads offers vocational preparation, transition from school to work, job placement and coaching, certificate training programs, day habilitation and mental health services.

In a wide-ranging conversation with host Dr. Joy Ohayia, Calzone addressed the importance of communication between employers and employees. She explained the process of guidance Inroads provides for an individual once they have been hired.

She said, “It really depends on the employee, the employer, and the needs of the job…” Using one of their participants as an example, Calzone described how this employed participant has a job coach who visits him three to four times a week. Guidance is provided for learning a new skill or simply just being there for the shift.

Calzone elaborated further on the process of supporting the employers who hire Inroads’ participants. She said, “A lot of it is overcoming the stigma or that preconceived notion; those biases that all of us employers have had admittedly. We do a lot of community-based education…”

To listen to this episode in its entirety, click here: https://bit.ly/3OdJYRN.