Inroads To Opportunities hosts Casino Night and Award Presentation Ceremony

ROSELLE, NJ — Inroads to Opportunities, a Union County-based non-profit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities, hosted a Casino Night and Awards Presentation Ceremony. During the blockbuster event, members of the community were honored. The month of October, which is National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month, was celebrated, as was Inroads’ 65th milestone anniversary.

All proceeds from the night went directly toward supporting Inroads in vocational preparation, transition from school to work, job placement, day habilitation and mental health services.

The event was at The Grand Ballroom at Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth on Friday, Sept. 27. The affair was sold out, with more than 200 attendees. Guests enjoyed classic casino games, such as blackjack, craps, roulette and Let it Ride. The prizes consisted of numerous tricky tray baskets.

Members of the community who went above and beyond with their advocacy for individuals with disabilities were honored. Honorees include Gina Iosim, assistant prosecutor, Union County Prosecutor’s Office, who was given the “Champion of Change” award. The “Unsung Hero Award” went to The Peitsinovski Family. Mohsen Badran, president and CEO of ACCSES NJ, received the “Making Inroads Award.” The “Staff Lifetime Achievement Award” went to Eileen Biletto, payroll specialist, Westfield Knights of Columbus 1711. The Westfield Knights of Columbus 1711 received the “Arnold W. Rintzler Memorial Impact Award.”

In attendance were state Sen. Joseph P. Cryan, Roselle Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Union County Commissioner Sergio Granados, who presented Inroads with a proclamation celebrating the agency’s lasting impact in Union County.

According to Angela Calzone, Inroads president and CEO, “I would like to thank everyone for making the 2024 Casino Night an overwhelming success! My heartfelt thanks to the community, the business leaders, the political representatives and, of course, Inroads’ staff and volunteers who worked tirelessly to ensure a seamless event. Most of all, my sincere thanks goes to the participants at Inroads who inspire us every day!”

Photos Courtesy of Amy Delman