Inroads to Opportunities celebrates National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

ROSELLE, NJ — Inroads to Opportunities, a Union County-based non-profit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities, recently celebrated National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month on Friday, March 21, with an Awards Luncheon at its Roselle headquarters.

The luncheon was a remarkable success. A host of political and community leaders from the region participated, sharing their insights with the audience and honorees, including; Jon Katz, president and CEO of Bestwork Industries; Gina Iosim, assistant prosecutor, Union County; and Denise Wilkerson, Roselle councilwoman.

Also in attendance were Sergio Granados, Union County commissioner; Frank Mazzarella, Union County Police Chief Association president; Cynthia Chazen, NJ Governor’s Council on Mental Health Stigma; Captain Sojka, Roselle police, and many other esteemed community leaders and supporters. Granados presented a resolution recognizing National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

This year, accepting awards were Connie Manolas, M&T Bank; Beth Retcho, Columbia Bank; Tamara Trueheart, Advanced Disability Management Services; Scotty McFarland, community activist; and Eric Graham, community activist.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was also celebrated for Inroads to Opportunities new Partnership with Bestwork for the Blind Inc. This collaboration will expand Inroad’s services and opportunities for visually impaired participants.

According to Angela Calzone, Inroads’ president and CEO, “Thank you all for making the Inroads to Opportunities March Developmental Disabilities Awareness Luncheon a truly unforgettable and wonderful event! I am humbled by the amazing turnout by our business, political, civic and community leaders. I am inspired everyday by our staff and participants who consistently give the work we do at Inroads meaning and stand as a model of what can be accomplished when everyone works together.”

March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, a time to promote understanding, support and opportunities for individuals with disabilities to lead meaningful and fulfilling lives. Inroads is committed to advocating for the rights of people with disabilities, increasing awareness and celebrating their valuable contributions to communities and society.

Photos Courtesy of Amy Delman