Inroads To Opportunities celebrates annual ‘School To Work’ Transition Graduation Ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Inroads To Opportunities, a Union County-based non-profit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities, celebrated its 2024 Transition Graduation Ceremony. This event honored graduating students, teachers and community leaders.

The graduation took place at Inroads To Opportunities’ main campus in Roselle. Inroads School-to-Work Transition Program works with students from ages 16 through graduation to explore the world of work. Through a variety of opportunities, from paid work experiences to vocational training activities, students learn what it means to be a successful employee.

The graduates included Abigail, Corali, Marquis, Ronaldo and Tom. These now graduated students represented Roselle Park High School, Linden High School and John F. Kennedy High school.

According to Angela Calzone, president and CEO, Inroads, “We are filled with such pride and joy! Not just for our remarkable and super impressive students, but to the staff, parents and community that work so diligently and tirelessly so our students reach their goals.”

Paul Aronsohn, New Jersey ombudsman for Individuals with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities and Their Families, and Gina P. Iosim, assistant prosecutor and director, Community Prosecution Division, Union County Prosecutor’s Office, both spoke and inspired the graduates as well as those in attendance. Inroads would also like to thank the political, business and community leaders who have supported Inroads and their programs.

Photos Courtesy of Amy Delman