Inroads To Opportunities appoints specialist to committee

ROSELLE, NJ — Linda Galarreta, intake and engagement counselor, Inroads To Opportunities, a Union County-based non-profit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities, was recently appointed as a board member to the Multicultural Inclusion and Accessibility Committee of Roselle.

Galarreta was appointed by Roselle Mayor Donald Shaw and Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson. She will serve as a board member for a two-year term.

According to Angela Calzone, Inroads, president/CEO, “We are delighted with Linda’s achievements to include being approved to serve on this important council. She continues to represent Inroads and the great disability committee as a community activist and fierce advocate. Inroads is proud to have her on our team.”

The majority vote of the council approves members of the committee and the committee is composed of 11 volunteer members who are residents of the borough of Roselle. These members are drawn from diverse cultures, backgrounds and life experiences.

The committee is advisory to the council and serves to recommend, evaluate and promote programs which further the committee’s mission. The committee will also perform related work to further the council’s policy and mandate.

Each committee member is expected to attend committee meetings and contribute their time, expertise and thinking to the current and future work of the committee. A quorum consists of a minimum of six voting members present at a properly called meeting to conduct business in the name of the committee. All parliamentary procedures follow Robert’s Rules of Order.

Galarreta is currently the senior counselor, intake and community engagement, at Inroads to Opportunities. She also serves as the president of the Special Education Parent Advocacy Group of the Roselle Board of Education. Galarreta received her bachelor’s degree in social work from Mercy University and is currently pursuing her master’s degree in social work from Seton Hall University.

