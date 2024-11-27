Indoor winter pickleball and volleyball available at The Cranford Recreation Center

CRANFORD, NJ — Get out from the cold and play indoor pickleball and volleyball starting this winter at the new Cranford Recreation Center at 375 Centennial Ave.

Sunrise Pickleball this winter will run from Dec. 3, through Feb. 27, 2025, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. The fee to join is $125 for Cranford residents and $150 for non-residents for the full session.

Are you a pickleball enthusiast who can’t go a day without chasing the perfect rally? The Recreation Center offers pickleball winter and monthly memberships, where you can drop in anytime from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays. The winter membership program is offered through March 31. Membership rates for residents is $180 or $270 for non-residents; senior rates are $110 for residents or $155 non-residents. The monthly membership option is also open to residents at $40 and non-residents at $60, with special rates for seniors.

Looking to get in on some pickleball games on Monday? The Recreation Center also has daily drop-in pickleball on weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Moonlight Pickleball is offered for players looking to get in on a nighttime game. This program runs Dec. 2 through Feb. 24, 2025, on Mondays, from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Residents pay $50 for the session and non-residents pay $75. Registration closes on Sunday, Dec. 1, so sign up today.

Ladies-only Pickleball: it’s game on, ladies – every Saturday, from 8 to 10 a.m., through Jan. 4, 2025, you can drop in for game time on the court.

Teamwork, muscle strength, cardio and community are at the spirit of volleyball. Get in on the action and come out and play on Fridays and Saturdays at the Recreation Center. Drop in or register for the season, you choose. On Saturday nights, the winter session runs from Dec. 7 through Feb. 22, 2025, and is $50 for residents and $75 for non-residents. Registration for the session closes on Dec. 7. Friday night volleyball is running through Dec. 20, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Drop-ins are welcome for both nights at $10 for residents or $15 for non-residents; cash and Visa/Mastercard accepted.

Register online at Community Pass: register.communitypass.net/Cranford. Drop-ins can pay in person at the front desk.

All programs listed are held at the Cranford Recreation Center, 375 Centennial Ave. Parking is available in the upper parking lot at Centennial Avenue pool on Pat Fossella Street. For more information, visit www.cranfordrecreation.org and the Cranford Parks and Recreation Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Cranford Recreation Center at 375 Centennial Ave. is a 19,000 square-foot multi-sports facility located right off of the Garden State Parkway. A list of activities provided can be found online at www.cranfordrecreation.org and is also available to rent to local sports groups and for parties. For more information, contact 908-324-4433.