CRANFORD — It was a beautiful summer day — and night — as families gathered to celebrate Independence Day at Nomahegan Park on Tuesday, July 2.

There were food vendors and inflatables. Many families sat on blankets as they awaited the fireworks.

“It’s a beautiful night out,” said Police Officer Justin Peters.

Alex Martinez, owner of food vendor Ma & Pas, said he loved the crowd and the spirit of America. They were serving burritos and non-alcoholic pina coladas.

“I love this. It’s so well set up, with food trucks and so much stuff to do,” said Beth Bornstein, of Cranford. “The town is so beautiful. We can just enjoy the town and our townmates.”

Mark Schwartz, commander of Cranford Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 335, was there with his children, Maggie, 7, and Liam, 1. The event “brings everyone out in the community to celebrate a patriotic holiday” he said.

Ali Malik, owner of Henna Squad, came from Long Island, N.Y. He’s been in business for 10 years and said he enjoys seeing the people and the fireworks at Nomahegan Park.

Scott Fazzini, of Cranford, was there with his husband, David Paltiel, and their baby, Elijah. Fazzini said, “The park is beautiful. The weather is amazing.” His favorite vendor was Eat My Franks, where he was able to get a vegan hot dog.

Christine Statile, of Cranford, was there with her 6-year-old daughter, Marilyn, and her friend Juliette, also 6. “Just being outside and seeing everyone wearing American attire and showing their pride,” Statile said. “Marilyn was first online for the bouncy house inflatable.”

Anthony Salerno was there with his 6-year-old nephew, David. Salerno has lived in Cranford since he was 5 years old.

“I love Cranford,” he said.

Garwood resident Brittany Breza was there with her family, including her twin boys, Jace and Josh, and her baby Jona.

“It’s a great park,” she said. “It’s family-friendly. There’s lots to do. I’m getting Tex Mex and a pina colada. The boys like guacamole.”

Jannatul Afifa, of Cranford, said, “Today, I love the weather. The weather is perfect. Everybody — the atmosphere and vendors — it feels like family. Everybody’s really nice.”

Arthur Monroig, of Winfield, was there with his children, Tom, 7; Viv, 6; and Audrey, 4.

He had taken his family out, not knowing about the celebration.

“I just brought them to the park and lucked out,” he said. “Now we’ll stay and walk around.”

Other food trucks at the event included Mike Makers Grill, Tacos Daisis, Kettle Corn, The Box Tacos, So Delicious Ice Cream, Il Forno A Legna and Cousins Maine Lobster.