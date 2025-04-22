i9 Sports Union County launches girls-only flag football program starting spring 2025

UNION COUNTY, NJ — i9 Sports Union County has announced the launch of its first-ever girls-only flag football program, set to kick off in spring 2025. This new program aims to empower young female athletes, foster inclusivity and create a supportive environment for girls to develop their flag football skills while building confidence and teamwork.

As a national leader in youth sports, i9 Sports has always prioritized creating accessible and fun sports opportunities for children of all backgrounds. The new girls-only flag football program reflects a growing demand for spaces where girls can shine on the gridiron.

What to expect:

• Inclusive environment: Open to girls aged 7-12, the program will provide a welcoming space for players of all skill levels, from beginners to experienced athletes;

• Top-notch coaching: Players will learn from certified coaches who focus on skill development, sportsmanship and leadership;

• Fun, safe play: Following the i9 Sports philosophy, the program will emphasize safety, fun and personal growth over intense competition; and

• Community impact: Girls will have the chance to connect with peers, forming lasting friendships while celebrating the power of teamwork.

“We are thrilled to bring girls-only flag football to Union County,” said Jason Johnson, program director for i9 Sports Union County. “This program is about more than just flag football – it’s about empowering young girls to break barriers, embrace their potential and be part of a community that values their contributions on and off the field.”

The spring season will feature weekly practices and games on Saturdays at Warinanco Sports Center, making it convenient for families across the county. Registration is open and spaces are expected to fill quickly as the excitement of this new program continues to spread.

For more information about the girls-only flag football program or to register your child, visit online or call 908-212-3200.