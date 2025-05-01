Housing Authority of the city of Elizabeth bids farewell to Jobs Plus Program

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ELIZABETH, NJ — The Housing Authority of the city of Elizabeth has declared that its Jobs Plus Program, an innovative initiative designed to provide financial and economic opportunities to people living in public housing, has ended as part of a four-year grant.

A feature of the Jobs Plus program called Jobs Plus Earned Income Disregard permits participants to work for the duration of the program while maintaining the same level of rent as before employment. Disregard is the term used to describe increased earnings not being included in the rent calculation.

“I am incredibly proud to have led the Jobs Plus Program over the past four years and want to thank the residents of Mravlag Manor for fully embracing this initiative. Each and every one of our participants has shown remarkable dedication and resilience, achieving significant accomplishments during their time with us,” said LaChelle Jones, Jobs Plus Program director.

The Jobs Plus Program has had a major impact on the economy in the Elizabeth community since it began by offering residents vital job training, employment assistance, and financial literacy instruction. The program, which works to increase self-sufficiency and eliminate poverty cycles, has assisted many participants in obtaining long-term jobs to improve their standard of living.

“The success of the Jobs Plus Pilot Program is a testament to what happens when we invest in people, not just housing. By providing residents with the tools, resources, and support they need to achieve economic independence, we’re not just changing individual lives but strengthening entire communities. This program proves that when opportunity meets determination, success follows,” said Cathy Hart, HACE deputy executive director. “Moving forward, we are ensuring the continuation of these efforts through our newly integrated Resident Services Department. By directly embedding workforce development, financial empowerment, and holistic support into our agency, we are reinforcing our commitment to sustainable success for our residents—creating pathways to long-term stability and growth.”

The program, which began on Feb. 1, 2021, and ended on Jan. 31, 2025, had the opportunity to help people between the ages of 18 and 63, giving a range of 65 promotions during this period to promote a life of well-being to its residents. At the end of the program, HACE wants to remind its residents that, even if its program ends, they will continue to have the support and resources they provide like offering guidance for workshops, programs and even coaching.

“Thank you so much for your help on this journey of me figuring out a career path for myself. I have successfully completed my CDA courses and have been awarded a certificate. This journey has inspired me to consider furthering my education,” said Talaa Dortch, Jobs Plus Program participant.

“I am happy to state that through this program, I was able to complete a much-desired study program and receive certification as a certified medical assistant. I also have had the staff support and introduction to other services like interviewing, financial stability, physical and mental health, and the resources needed, etc. I now have a better view of my worth, believe more in a successful tomorrow and appreciate my community. Thank you so much,” declared Carmen Guerrero, a fellow Jobs Plus Program participant.

Due to the success and need for programs such as Jobs Plus, HACE has created a Community Programming and Resident Services Department. The new director, Kendall Givens, will lead the department’s strategic direction and oversee all grant programs and resident services. LaChelle Jones will transition to the resident services manager, supervising the resident services team and overseeing resident services programming for all HACE properties.

“I am excited to have a dedicated department focused on servicing residents and the community and continuing to build on the foundation that has already been established in Elizabeth,” said Kendall Givens, director of the Community Programming and Resident Services Department.

For more information about HACE’s Jobs Plus Program contact LaChelle Jones, resident services manager, at 908-965-2400, ext.153, or [email protected].

Photos Courtesy of Manuela Gaviria–Roldan