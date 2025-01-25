Hoopfest raises $111K for SFIC while showcasing student athletes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children raised $111,450 to support partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark Catholic schools at the Founders’ 21st annual Hoopfest on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Roselle Catholic High School.

More than 530 spectators enjoyed three fast-paced games featuring some of New Jersey’s most talented high school basketball players. Four of the five participating teams represented the archdiocese: Roselle Catholic High School, Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child, Seton Hall Preparatory School and Oratory Preparatory School. Many of the players who competed this year were SFIC scholarship recipients.

In addition to the basketball games, SFIC recognized the academic achievements of several student-athletes. Players with the highest grades on each of the six teams – including Ridge High School, a non-archdiocesan school – were awarded special plaques in recognition of their outstanding classroom performance. The recipients are:

Game 1 — Girls Teams

Roselle Catholic High School: Gabriella Brown

Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child: Betsy Burton

Game 2 — Boys Teams

Roselle Catholic High School: Chibueze Onwuzuligbo

Seton Hall Prep: Dylan Guzzardo

Game 3 — Boys Teams

Oratory Prep: Julian Stauffer

Ridge High School: Quinn Dshefsky

“We love hosting the Hoopfest every year because it gives us the chance to put the spotlight on our talented students,” said Michelle L. Hartman, SFIC’s chief executive officer. “It also helps people realize that many of these athletes might not have had the opportunity to play for their schools without the tuition assistance SFIC provides. Our scholarships open up a world of possibilities and, the more support we receive, the more young people we can help achieve their dreams.”

Launched in 2004, the Founders’ annual Hoopfest has become a beloved tradition for SFIC, with many future NBA stars such as Kyle Anderson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist participating through the years. All proceeds from the event’s ticket sales support SFIC’s partial-tuition scholarships, which benefit children from families at or below the poverty level regardless of ethnicity, gender, race or religion. To learn more about SFIC and its scholarship programs, visit www.sficnj.org.

Photos Courtesy of the Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children