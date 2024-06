CRANFORD, NJ — Commissioners Kathleen Miller Prunty, Paul A. Gallo and Gina Black joined the Borges family – Karen Borges and daughters Linsey Dowling and Aimee Avedissian – to honor the late Guy Borges on Thursday, May 16, at Orange Avenue Pool, where Guy Borges dedicated more than 30 years of service. The township unveiled a new Orange Avenue pool sign and named the roadway to the pool entrance in his name – Guy Borges Drive.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz