Holocaust speakers visit Carl H. Kumpf Middle School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — On Thursday, Nov. 21, Carl H. Kumpf Middle School students had the opportunity to hear stories from second generation Holocaust survivors who are also Union County residents. Rita Geller shared the story of her mother, as a young child, and grandmother’s survival of the Holocaust, as Bielski partisans in the forest. Raya Warner discussed her father’s wartime experiences working with the underground in Budapest with Raul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who was responsible for saving the lives of thousands of Hungarian Jews by providing Swedish protective passports and shelter. Barbara Simon shared the story of her parents, survivors from Poland, who went through the war in ghettos, forced labor camps and concentration camps. After the war, they eventually moved to Clark in 1964 when she was 6. Students also had an opportunity to ask questions.

In addition to the speakers, students also participated in various activities throughout the day including a diary writing activity, learning about the Resistance, reading the related story “The Terrible Things” and writing reflections of the day.

Humanities Supervisor Olivia Miller said, “I was so impressed with the students’ thoughtful reflections of the day and the cross-curricular collaborations led by the teachers that were inspired by these stories. We look forward to more of these programs in the future due to the positive student feedback.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski