Holiday season kicks off with the return of ‘UC Loves Small Biz’ campaign

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the return of the “UC Loves Small Biz” campaign as part of the annual Union County Small Business Month initiative. In a commitment to strengthening small businesses, residents and visitors alike are invited to explore and support its diverse range of local businesses. From now through Tuesday, Dec. 24, the county will promote its “shop, dine and support local” initiative, emphasizing the contributions small businesses make in Union County.

“Shopping locally this holiday season is one of the best ways to invest in our community,” said Union County Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “Every purchase at a local small business helps support our neighbors, creates jobs and contributes to the unique character of Union County. Last year’s ‘UC Loves Small Biz’ campaign was a tremendous success and we look forward to building on that momentum to ensure our small businesses continue to thrive for years to come.”

The UC Loves Small Biz website will connect people to local businesses by providing links to downtown districts and chambers of commerce, as well as local websites with the ability to search and browse for a business by category.

These functions will offer a streamlined and efficient way to discover the unique products and services that Union County businesses have to offer. A dedicated section of the site will showcase local events and promotions, serving as a digital bulletin board where businesses can share exciting activities, discounts, and happenings.

From now through Tuesday, Dec. 24, the Union County social media platforms will be highlighting local businesses, sharing pictures, posting videos and advertising special events and promotions. Residents, visitors and businesses are invited to post their photos with the hashtag #UCLOVESSMALLBIZ to share their experiences with others. By supporting small businesses, individuals ensure that these enterprises flourish, making the community even more vibrant for Union County residents.

Union County will also be hosting the annual Holiday Toy Drive to spread joy and hope to families in need, from now through Friday, Dec. 20. To find drop-off locations, as well as a donation wish list, visit on https://ucnj.org/toy-drive-list/.

To learn more about the “UC Loves Small Biz” campaign, visit https://ucnj.org/UCLOVESSMALLBIZ/. For more information, contact Jeff Brooks, Office of Business Development, at 908-659-7412 or by email at [email protected].