Holiday events in Summit offered November and December

SUMMIT, NJ — The city of Summit is sharing information on the following holiday events that will take place in November and December.

The city of Summit’s annual community Thanksgiving meal will be on Thursday, Nov. 28, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Community Center, located at 100 Morris Ave. The catered meal will include roast turkey, traditional side dishes, pies and other desserts, as well as coffee and a beverage service. The event will also include a game of touch football, open gym activities, a Thanksgiving-themed family movie, and arts and crafts for children. The event is free and open to all community members. Pre-registration is not required. The Senior Connections Bus will provide transportation for seniors and individuals with disabilities. Call 908-277-2932 or email [email protected] to schedule transportation.

The annual Miracle on Elm Street event and holiday tree lighting with Mayor Elizabeth Fagan will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 1 to 6 p.m., on the Village Green with ice skating, caroling and performances, free hot beverages and cookie decorating. From 3 to 4:30 p.m., there will be photos with Santa and a holiday tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m. Summit Fire Department will escort Santa to the Village Green on a fire truck to assist with the tree lighting. For more information, contact the Department of Community Programs at 908-277-2932.

Congregation Ohr Shalom will host a menorah lighting ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 6 p.m., on the Village Green. Members of the public are invited to attend.

Summit Downtown Inc. will host the following events in November and December:

• Small Business Saturday: Nov. 30

• Carriages and Carolers: Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, 14, and 21

• HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt: Nov. 30 through Dec. 21

• Celebrate in Summit: Dec. 21

• Summit Farmers Market: Dec. 8, 15 and 22, from 8 a.m. to noon. The farmers market will be closed on Dec. 1.

For more information on these events, visit www.summitdowntown.org.