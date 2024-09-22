Hispanic Heritage Month exhibit now on display in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners is presenting a collection of artworks from four of Union County’s Hispanic artists currently on exhibit at the Commissioners Gallery in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month. The gallery is located on the sixth floor of the Union County Administration Building, Elizabethtown Plaza, Elizabeth, with gallery hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“We are honored to showcase the incredible talent of these Hispanic artists in the Commissioners Gallery in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Their work beautifully reflects the diversity and vibrant Hispanic culture within our community,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this month by visiting the exhibit and experiencing it firsthand.”

This collaborative project from artists Virgen Perez, Jo-El Lopez, Adrianna Rendon and Dario Scholis is currently on display through Friday, Oct. 18, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. This exhibit is in conjunction with Union County’s month-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, including the Family Fun Day celebration on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Warinanco Park.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the culture, history and contributions of the Hispanic community in Union County,” said Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, liaison to the Union County Cultural and Heritage Advisory Board. “We are proud to offer a variety of events throughout the month that honor this rich heritage.”

The Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, part of the Department of Parks and Recreation, coordinates the exhibits displayed at the Commissioners Gallery.

For information about this and other programs and services related to the arts and history in Union County, contact the office at 633 Pearl St., Elizabeth, call 908-558-2550 or email [email protected]. NJ relay users dial 7-1-1.

Photo Courtesy of Kelly Martins