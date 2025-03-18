Hip-hop legend visits Hillside’s Ola Edwards Community School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

HILLSIDE, NJ — Iconic hip-hop pioneer Darryl “DMC” McDaniels recently gave a presentation at Ola Edwards Community School in Hillside. The event happened in celebration of Read Across America Week.

School principal Kimley Davis said, “I’m just excited! Someone I grew up listening to.”

There was a crowd of 207 students in third and fourth grades cheering as McDaniels arrived. During his hour-long motivational speech, he spoke about his children’s book, “Darryl’s Dream” – a story about his life growing up and being bullied, and how he flipped it and became a success. He encourages children to be themselves and build confidence.

Bridging the generations, McDaniels told the crowd, “I’ve been in the music business for 40 years. Hip-hop has been around 50 years. Your mother and father know who I am. Your grandparents know who I am. I’ve been around. I still ask questions. I still ask for help. All the stuff you learn in school is to prepare you for whatever it is you’ll be doing.”

Further encouraging, he said, “I’m a representation of your greatness. Nobody in this room is greater than anybody else. I’m no different than you. I’m 60 years old, but we have a lot in common. I got ups and downs. We’re all in this together. We must operate together. There’s always that individual that don’t believe in you. You must believe in yourself – who you are now. Just the way you are. All of you are amazing, incredible, almighty, invincible.”

Continuing, McDaniels spoke about being bullied in the third grade. He loved school so much he wanted to read and write every day. He didn’t like weekends or summer vacations. “I wore glasses,” he said. “Other kids thought I was less than.”

He felt defeated because other children didn’t like that he got good grades. He wished the mean children would like him.

When he read a poem at a talent show, he was very nervous but did it anyway. The crowd was shocked by his rhymes. “It felt amazing,” he said.

He shared that, as a child, he wrote, “Darryl McDaniels, that’s my name. One day I’m gonna be in the Hall of Fame.”

And in 2009, Run DMC was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

“My success didn’t begin there,” he said. “My success began when I walked into kindergarten. Dreams do come true. I’m living proof that they do.”

After the motivational talk, McDaniels gave away free copies of his book Darryl’s Dream to all the students and teachers. Darryl’s Dream is co-authored by Shawnee Warfield, Johnny Warfield and Adam Padilla, with illustrations by Tristan Tait.

To learn more about Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, visit: https://thekingdmc.com/.

Photo by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta