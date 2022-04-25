Wynonna Judd brings Herstory & Hits Tour to Kean Stage this May

HILLSIDE, NJ — Once dubbed by Rolling Stone magazine as “the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline,” Wynonna Judd will bring her Herstory & Hits Tour, celebrating the 30-year anniversary of her debut solo tour, to Kean University’s Enlow Recital Hall, 215 North Ave., Hillside, on Thursday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m.

“We are honored to have Wynonna join us as she celebrates 30 years as a solo artist,” said Steve Cochran, manager of Kean Stage. “Her rich tapestry of hits will make for a wonderful night of music.”

Judd first gained fame as part of one of the most successful musical duos of all-time, the Judds, selling more than 20 million records worldwide.

A five-time Grammy Award winner in her own right, and recipient of more than 60 industry awards, Judd has multiple gold, platinum and multiplatinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America of more than 10 million units sold for albums released throughout her impressive 30-year solo career. On top of that, Judd has had 20 No. 1 hits and countless charting singles, to make her one of country music’s most celebrated artists of all time.

Kean University offers sign language interpretation for events upon request. Those interested in this service should contact keanstage@kean.edu so they can be assigned seating in close proximity to the interpreter. Requests must be submitted with a minimum of two weeks notice. Assisted listening devices are also available upon request on the day of the show.

Tickets can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the box office at 908-737-7469. The box office is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Hoffman/Kean Stage