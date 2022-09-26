Three teens arrested in connection to Hillside shooting

HILLSIDE, NJ — On Monday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m., Hillside police received a call about a large fight and shots fired near the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Ryan Street after Hillside High School was dismissed, according to a Sept. 20 press release from the Hillside Police Department. Due to the proximity of the incident to the high school and as students were still inside the school, a school lockdown was ordered while Hillside police responded to the area.

Hillside detectives located and detained two individuals, one believed to be the shooter. A third subject was later located and apprehended. Officers and detectives located a shell casing and other evidence. The gun was also recovered at about 5 p.m. and the school lockdown was lifted. Union County Sheriff’s K-9 and crime scene units assisted

The alleged shooter was a 17-year-old male from Bloomfield. Also arrested were a 17-year-old male from Irvington and a 16-year-old male from Hillside.

“I am very proud of our Hillside officers and detectives,” Hillside police Chief Vincent Ricciardi said. “They did a truly professional job in bringing this incident to swift resolution. It took a high level of skill, experience and adherence to their training to be able to make these arrests and recover the gun within just a short couple of hours and without injury to anyone.”

This incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information related to this incident or future incidents, they are urged to call Hillside police at 973-926-5800. Callers may remain anonymous.