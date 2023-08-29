Blood drive hosted at Hillside’s Knights of Columbus

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

HILLSIDE, NJ — On Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Rev. Thomas F. Canty Council 3197 hosted a blood drive at its Council Hall on Liberty Avenue in Hillside. The drive, co-sponsored by the Hillside Township Health Department, was conducted in collaboration with Vitalant Blood Services.

Seventeen registrants participated and their donations contributed toward alleviating the critical blood shortage experienced by area hospitals this summer.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Michalik