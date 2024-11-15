Hillside Public Schools partners with Scholastic Books

HILLSIDE, NJ — Hillside Public Schools collaborated with Scholastic this summer and will continue to work together during the school year to foster a love for reading, improve literacy skills, and cultivate welcoming spaces for families and caregivers to engage as partners and collaborators in their children’s education.

1. Scholastic R.E.A.L. – Read, Excel, Achieve, Lead – Mentorship Program is designed to support community members in mentoring students through monthly interactive aloud and book discussions.

2. Scholastic My Books Every Day is a books-to-home program that encourages the joy of reading and personal connections with books while strengthening family involvement in children’s literacy.

3. Scholastic Literacy Pro is designed to motivate children to read by providing them with choice and simultaneous access to thousands of authentic, high-quality ebooks. Children can access Literacy Pro using a computer, tablet or smartphone.

For more information, contact Hillside Public Schools’ webmaster and communications specialist, Ronald Williamson, at 908-621-0095, ext.9709, or email [email protected].