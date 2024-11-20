Hillside Public Schools accepted into National Network of Innovative School Districts

HILLSIDE, NJ — Hillside Public Schools has been accepted into the League of Innovative Schools, a national network of school districts that connects and supports the most forward-thinking leaders in education. The league is organized by Digital Promise, a global nonprofit working to expand opportunities for every learner by bridging solutions across research, practice, and technology.

Hillside Public Schools was selected from a competitive national pool of applicants based on its educational leadership, demonstrated commitment to equity and excellence, innovative vision for learning, key achievements and collaborative spirit.

Since 2011, the Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools has spearheaded innovative learning and leadership practices and accepts new members through an open application process once per year.

“As teaching and learning rapidly evolve amidst the advent of new technologies, the League’s mission to connect innovative education leaders is more vital than ever,” said Jillian Doggett, director of network support at Digital Promise. “Through its network of forward-thinking leaders, the league provides school districts with opportunities to leverage research-backed approaches for addressing complex challenges; stay at the forefront of cutting-edge educational practices; and implement innovative solutions that meet the needs of all students.”

League members are represented by their superintendent, who has access to unique professional learning opportunities, including:

• attending biannual league convenings, which feature school visits, deep-dive breakout sessions and networking opportunities;

• connecting through regular in-person and virtual programs and events to see innovations from other districts in action, deepen relationships, and share and learn;

• engaging with other forward-thinking education leaders from around the country around key challenges and generating best practices and resources; and

• partnering with Digital Promise to pilot new models and co-design solutions that benefit educators and students.

The full list of members can be found at digitalpromise.org/districts.

Working with educators, researchers, technology leaders and communities, the League of Innovative Schools equips superintendents and district leaders to help shape the future of teaching and learning through hands-on opportunities to collaborate, connect and learn. League members have access to unique opportunities to co-create, pilot, and scale innovative practices, apply learnings to their own districts, and identify and promote promising practices to other districts across the country.

The league officially welcomed Hillside Public Schools and other new members at its fall convening from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, in-person in Lindsay, California. The new members’ entrance into the league contributes toward the network’s reach of more than 150 districts across 34 states and expands its cumulative impact to 4.4 million students served.

Photo Courtesy of Ronald Williamson