Hillside man sentenced in murder case

HILLSIDE, NJ — Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced on Friday, Feb. 14, that 23-year-old Justen Couram, of Hillside, was sentenced to 35 years in New Jersey State Prison for the murder of Quamir Nelson. Judge John Zunic presided over both the trial and the sentencing.

On Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, Couram was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and several weapons offenses in connection with the shooting death of Nelson in Newark in 2021.

On Dec. 30, 2021, Nelson was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle on Pomona Avenue near the intersection of Aldine Street. During the investigation, a vehicle registered to Couram was identified in surveillance footage as transporting the unknown shooter to and from the location where Nelson was murdered. Further investigation confirmed Couram’s role as the getaway driver.

“We hope this sentence brings a sense of closure to the Nelson family,” said Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Nicholas, who led both the trial and sentencing.

Couram is required under law to serve 30 years before he is eligible for parole.