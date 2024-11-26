Hillside man convicted of first-degree murder

NEWARK, NJ — Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced on Tuesday, Nov. 5, that 23-year-old Justen Couram, of Hillside, was found guilty by an Essex County Jury in the shooting death of Quamir Nelson. Couram was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and several weapons charges. Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Nicholas tried the case before Judge John Zunic.

The trial began on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and lasted five days. Jury deliberations started on Thursday, Oct. 31, and ended on Friday, Nov. 1. The jury returned the verdict after about five hours of deliberation.

Nicholas said this case involved two separate events in the South Ward of Newark. Nelson was shot and critically injured while sitting in his car on the 200 block of Pomona Avenue on April 7, 2021. Minutes after the shooting, a vehicle driven by Couram and occupied by three other individuals was stopped by Newark police.

Officers discovered a weapon that was later determined to have been used in the shooting. Additional evidence including surveillance video tied Couram’s car to the scene. Couram, as well as the other occupants in the vehicle, were subsequently charged with the April 7 shooting of Nelson several days later.

On Dec. 30, 2021, Nelson was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle on Pomona Avenue near the intersection of Aldine Street. Surveillance video showed Couram drove an unknown shooter to and from the location where Nelson was murdered. Further investigation confirmed Couram was the getaway driver.

Assistant Prosecutor Nicholas commends Essex County Prosecutor’s Office investigators and the Newark Police Department for their outstanding work.

Couram is scheduled for sentencing before Zunic on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, where he faces a sentence of 30 years to life for the murder count.