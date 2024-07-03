Hillside High School student council earns national award

HILLSIDE, NJ — For its exemplary record of leadership, service and activities that improve the school and community, the Hillside High School student council has been recognized as a 2024 National Council of Excellence by the National Association of Student Councils. The NASC program is supported by its parent organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Through the course of the year, Hillside High School’s student council has:

• raised $1,000 for Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center’s Breast Center for the third year in a row;

• raised $1,000 for NJASC 2024 State Charity, Hugs for Brady;

• produced school-wide events to promote a positive school climate and culture, such as the annual Powder-Puff Football Game, Wing Off, Cupcake War and more; and

• achieved distinction as a proud member of the NJASC, where they are regularly recognized for their positive contributions to our immediate community and the community at large.

“Receiving a National Council of Excellence Award reflects the amazing dedication of the students and school to make their community a better place,” said NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe. “Hillside High School has gone above and beyond in elevating student voices to ensure they are establishing a positive climate and culture, as well as fostering academic and social growth for all.”

Terry Woolard, principal of Hillside High School, said, “I admire the dedication of our students and staff to improving the school. They go out of their way every month to ensure that school spirit runs high here in the halls of Hillside High School. Go Comets!”

A student council must meet a variety of criteria to earn the National Council of Excellence Award. In addition to basic requirements, such as a written constitution, regular meetings and a democratic election process, the councils must have demonstrated successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community.

