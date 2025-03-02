Highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed In Union County live bird market

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the N.J. Department of Agriculture’s Division of Animal Health have confirmed a new highly pathogenic avian influenza poultry case in a Union County live bird market. The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners.

The risk of HPAI to the general public remains low and no poultry were sold to the public that may have been infected. HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in domestic poultry species.

The live bird market case was identified from test samples from domestic poultry at the Union County premises that were submitted and tested at the N.J. Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory as part of routine surveillance. Samples collected during a restocking inspection on Wednesday, Feb. 19, detected HPAI. Confirmatory testing is underway at the National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

State and federal partners are taking prompt action to prevent the spread of disease. The live bird market is quarantined and will not receive new poultry until the quarantine is lifted. The market will have a thorough cleaning and disinfection to eliminate the virus within the facility. After the cleaning and disinfection, this market will remain temporarily closed for a prescribed period before it is restocked.

The positive test comes after New Jersey live bird markets cooperated with the NJDA’s recommendation to perform a cleaning and disinfection of their market in response to several New York City area live bird markets being closed due to positive HPAI cases.

“I want to applaud the live bird markets taking necessary precautions which led to the quick identification of the illness in birds,” NJDA Secretary Ed Wengryn said. “By reporting this to us immediately, we were able to prevent the sale of any sick birds to the public.”

This is the first positive HPAI case for domestic poultry in New Jersey since 2023.

Individuals working in the market are being assessed for exposures and will be monitored for symptoms by the local health department and New Jersey Department of Health. If any of the exposed individuals develop compatible symptoms, they will be evaluated for HPAI immediately.

Poultry owners, industry workers and the general public are reminded to take precautionary measures to ensure the maintenance of a healthy flock.

HPAI poses a low risk to the general public and human infections have most often occurred after close or lengthy unprotected contact – such as not wearing gloves, respiratory protection or eye protections – with infected birds or dairy cattle, or with places that the infected birds or animals have touched. No instances of sustained human-to-human transmission have been observed. Properly cooked poultry and eggs to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit are also considered safe to eat.

Individuals that have had close, unprotected contact with infected birds should monitor themselves for symptoms for 10 days following their last exposure. Symptoms may include fever, respiratory signs – cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing – eye redness or irritation, headaches, muscle or body aches, and diarrhea. If symptoms develop, individuals should seek healthcare and notify their healthcare provider of the potential exposure.

HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in domestic poultry species. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern.

Signs of HPAI in poultry can include: sudden death; decrease in feed or water consumption; respiratory signs such as coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge; swelling around the eyes; open-mouth breathing; darkening of the comb/wattles; reddening of the shanks or feet; decreased egg production; and lethargy.

HPAI spreads through contact with bodily secretions, including feces, ocular, nasal or oral secretions from infected birds. The virus can spread on vehicles, equipment, shoes, etc. Practicing good biosecurity can help prevent the spread of HPAI onto a farm.

Those biosecurity practices include:

• eliminating exposure of domestic birds to wild birds. Minimizing standing water and extra feed in the environment that might attract wild birds;

• avoiding contact with other poultry;

• keeping a specific set of shoes and clothing for tending to poultry. Disposable boot covers or a foot bath that is changed regularly are other measures that can be used;

• minimizing the number of people who visit the birds;

• avoiding sharing equipment with other flocks and using appropriate disinfectants for equipment that must come onto a farm; and

• PPE is available at each county’s Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office. The county office contact information can be found at https://njaes.rutgers.edu/county/.

HPAI is a reportable disease. Any individual who gains knowledge or suspects the existence of the disease in poultry/birds should notify this office without delay. Deceased birds suspected of having Avian Influenza should be double-bagged and stored appropriately for testing. Do not expose dead poultry to the environment, other poultry, or wildlife/wild birds. Wash your hands after handling sick or dead birds.

If you suspect HPAI in livestock, alert the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, Division of Animal Health at 609-671-6400.

If you suspect HPAI in a human, contact the local health department. Local health department information can be found at www.localhealth.nj.gov.

For additional information about the disease and outreach materials, go to:

• https://www.nj.gov/H5N1/;

• https://www.nj.gov/agriculture/divisions/ah/; and

• https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/avian-influenza/ai.

Multiple state and federal agencies continue responding to an outbreak of wild birth deaths in various parts of the state attributable to avian influenza. The resurgence began in December and is believed to be impacting various species of wild birds in all counties, including but not limited to waterfowl, raptors and scavenger birds.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Fish & Wildlife and the USDA’s Animal Plant and Health Inspection Service continues to work with local officials, providing guidance on safe removal and disposal of dead birds in the wild. At this time, it is unlikely that every bird will be tested for avian influenza. In most cases, officials presume the virus is tied to bird die-offs based on previous preliminary positive test results.

New Jersey DEP Fish and Wildlife recommends avoiding contact with sick or dead wildlife. However, if you have a dead wild bird on your property and are electing to dispose of the carcass, precautions should be taken. If removal can be done safely, personal protective equipment should be worn, including gloves, a mask, and eye protection. Avoid direct contact between you and the animal by using a tool such as a shovel or pitchfork to move the carcass. Double-bag each bird, close the bag using a zip-tie and place in an outdoor trash bin inaccessible by pets or other wildlife. Following disposal, immediately wash your hands with soap and warm water and disinfect any non-disposable items using a diluted household bleach solution. Allow the disinfectant to sit on the item for 10 minutes prior to rinsing off with warm water.

If you encounter sick or dead wild birds, report the finding to the DEP hotline at 877-927-6337.

It should be noted that wild birds, including waterfowl and shorebirds, are considered natural reservoirs for avian influenza.

Since the beginning of the U.S. outbreak in January 2022, avian influenza has impacted wild and domestic birds in every state.

Occurrences can be monitored here: USDA APHIS | 2022 Detections of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.