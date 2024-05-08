High school cast of ‘Mamma Mia’ recognized by City Council

LINDEN, NJ — The Linden City Council honored the exceptional talents and achievements of the Linden High School cast of “Mamma Mia” during a special recognition at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 16. The cast members were commended for their outstanding performance in the recent school production of the beloved musical which captivated audiences and showcased the incredible dedication and talent of our local youth.

Mayor Derek Armstead noted that this is the first time the City Council has given such an award. He expressed how deeply impressed he was by the caliber of the production and the commitment demonstrated by the young performers. “I am so proud of each one of you for doing such a tremendous job,” said the mayor, acknowledging each member of the cast and crew by name. Every member of the production received a certificate of recognition.

Board President Marlene Berghammer spoke in praise of the high school production and extended her appreciation to their families, teachers and mentors for their unwavering support throughout the production process, saying to the cast and crew, “They are the wind beneath your wings.”

The members of the production, through the guidance of their dedicated director, Howard Whitmore, delivered a memorable and captivating rendition of the hit musical, earning rave reviews from the community. Whitmore said, “There has always been such a wealth of talent in Linden and it means so much to have the hard work these students put in all year long recognized by their community.”

The special recognition bestowed on the cast and crew marks a significant milestone for the students, Linden Public Schools and the city of Linden. It serves as a reminder of the critical role that the arts play in enriching the educational experience and shaping well-rounded individuals who contribute positively to their communities.

Photo Courtesy of Meremu Chikwendu