Hartz announces new multi-family residential community in Cranford

CRANFORD, NJ — The eagerly awaited Fairways at Cranford, a premier residential community featuring 250 modern apartments, was announced recently by Hartz Mountain Industries, marking a new era of upscale living in Cranford. Located at 750 Walnut Ave., this stunning development, set on 13.5 picturesque acres with golf course views, promises to bring a vibrant blend of luxury, comfort and convenience to one of New Jersey’s most sought-after towns.

Fairways at Cranford will feature 250 spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with 9-foot ceilings and open floor plans along with resort-style amenities. Designed to meet the diverse needs of residents, the community incorporates high-end finishes such as quartz countertops and energy efficient stainless steel appliances, sustainable building materials and premium features such as custom closets to deliver a superior living experience.

The community’s recreation and social spaces are thoughtfully integrated throughout the property to include landscaped courtyards with grilling stations, a resident lounge with dining tables and bar seating, and a theater room. Residents can take advantage of clubrooms with outdoor access, a fully equipped fitness center and co-working spaces featuring private meeting rooms. Each building includes a welcoming lobby, ample parking with available EV charging stations.

“Our goal is to bring a fresh, modern approach to residential living in Cranford,” said Gus Milano, Hartz Mountain’s president and chief operating officer. “The new development at 750 Walnut Ave. will not only meet the growing demand for housing in the area but also offer a lifestyle that combines comfort, convenience, and community.”

Fairways at Cranford is ideally situated just minutes from the Garden State Parkway and the Cranford New Jersey Transit Train Station, offering exceptional convenience for commuters traveling to New York City and nearby areas. In addition to its prime location near downtown Cranford, the development is in close proximity to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment options and the Hyatt Hills Golf Complex.

“We are thrilled to introduce Fairways at Cranford to this thriving community” continued Milano. “Our goal is to create a space where residents feel connected to their neighbors and the vibrant town of Cranford while enjoying the comforts of a modern, thoughtfully designed home. We look forward to contributing to the growth and energy of this community and preserving the area’s charm.”

Fairways at Cranford emphasizes a community-focused, upscale living experience with thoughtful architectural design, complemented by beautifully landscaped outdoor green spaces overlooking the adjacent golf club fairways.

Leasing opportunities will be available in December, with move-ins expected by February. Prospective residents can explore floor plans, pricing and availability by visiting www.fairwaysatcranford.com.

Photos Courtesy of Martha Morley