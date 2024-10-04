Halfway through regular season, some Union County football teams are excelling

UNION COUNTY, NJ — There are now just four weekends left in the regular season before the playoffs commence on Friday, Nov. 1.

Some teams have played five games and some four.

Remaining undefeated in Union County are Summit and Arthur L. Johnson high schools, both 4-0. They were both decisive in victory last weekend, with Arthur L. Johnson winning at Metuchen High School, 34-14, Friday night, Sept. 27, and then Summit beating Cranford High School, 21-7, at home on Saturday, Sept. 28.

New Providence and Rahway high schools are both 4-1 and they also won last weekend and, in the same manner as Summit and Arthur L. Johnson, they were victorious by double digits. On Friday night, Sept. 27, New Providence won at Abraham Clark High School, Roselle, 39-6, and Rahway defeated North Hunterdon Regional High School, 28-6, at Rahway River Park.

Summit, Arthur l. Johnson, New Providence and Rahway all have big games this weekend that could mean a lot of power points to boost their already playoff status.

Big games this weekend:

Friday night, Oct. 4

Summit High School (4-0) at Somerville High School (5-0)

Cranford High School (2-2) at Rahway High School (4-1)

Middlesex High School (4-1) at New Providence High School (4-1)

Saturday, Oct. 5

Arthur L. Johnson High School (4-0) at Governor Livingston High School (2-3)



Governor Livingston has now won two straight after dropping consecutive one-point decisions. Governor Livingston and Arthur L. Johnson are both situated in South, Group 2, with Arthur L. Johnson eighth and Governor Livingston 23rd in the United Power Rankings there. A win by Governor Livingston over Arthur L. Johnson would be a huge step toward qualifying for the Highlanders, which last year made the grade in North, Group 3. The top 16 schools in the group section qualify.

Here’s a look at Week Five of the 2024 campaign. All 17 Union County schools are playing, with 14 games total: 10 on Friday, Oct. 4, and four more on Saturday, Oct. 5. There are three common games: Cranford at Rahway on Friday, Oct. 4, and Arthur L. Johnson at Governor Livingston and Abraham Clark at Hillside High School on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Friday, Oct 4

Bridgewater–Raritan Regional High School (2-3) at Elizabeth High School–Frank J. Cicarell Academy (2-3): Although Elizabeth has dropped three straight, the Minutemen are still seventh in the UPR for North, Group 5. Who is right behind them at eight? Bridgewater-Raritan Regional.

Plainfield High School (2-2) at Franklin High School (3-2): Plainfield had last weekend off, while Franklin has dropped two straight after a 3-0 start saw the Warriors averaging 31 points.

South Hunterdon Regional High School (2-2) at David Brearley High School (0-4): David Brearley continues to struggle offensively, with only 14 points so far this year and just two touchdowns, both by Matthew Resende.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School (1-4) at John F. Kennedy Memorial High School, Iselin (2-3): The Raiders have lost two straight and, last year at home, blanked John F. Kennedy Memorial, 39-0, to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Westfield High School (2-2) at Hillsborough High School (2-3): These Group 5 schools, Westfield in the north and Hillsborough in the south, also clashed at Hillsborough last year, with the visiting Blue Devils coming away with a 17-0 triumph.

Union High School (0-5) at Ridge High School (3-1): Union is 0-5, is that correct? Yes, it is. The Farmers have lost twice by a touchdown and last week by a field goal at home to Hunterdon Central Regional High School, 10-7. Ridge is red hot, with a three-game winning streak following a season-opening 37-34 shootout loss at St. Joseph High School, Metuchen. Ridge is coming off a convincing 47-10 win at Bridgewater–Raritan.

Middlesex High School (4-1) at New Providence High School (4-1): The Pioneers are 3-0 at home so far this year and will be seeking to avenge last year’s 9-7 loss at Middlesex. New Providence has already reached last year’s win total, when the Pioneers closed 4-6 in 2023.

Cranford High School (2-2) at Rahway High School (4-1): Also 3-0 at home so far this year are the Rahway Indians. Cranford defeated Rahway the past two years. Rahway last beat Cranford in 2019. Rahway is 12th in the UPR in North, Group 4 and Cranford is 14th in North, Group 3.

Roselle Park High School (2-2) at Dunellen High School (0-5): The Panthers are coming off their first victory against arch rival David Brearley High School in 11 years, while Dunellen has only scored 39 points in five contests. Roselle Park defeated Dunellen, 52-24, last year in Roselle Park.

Summit High School (4-0) at Somerville High School (5-0): The last time these teams battled was also in Somerville and was the week before the 2021 playoffs began. Somerville prevailed, 45-22. Summit hosted Somerville during the shortened 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Somerville coming away with a 55-42 victory. So far this year, Summit has given up only 40 points and Somerville, 57.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Belvidere High School (4-1) at Jonathan Dayton High School (1-3): Belvidere is on a four-game winning streak and has shut out its last three opponents. Jonathan Dayton is coming off its first win of the year, a 12-8 victory at South River High School. Jonathan Dayton last played Belvidere in 2021 and, in Springfield, was defeated in 2014.

Montgomery High School (0-5) at Linden High School (1-4): Montgomery has given up an average of 40 points and has scored only 21 points on three seven-point touchdowns. The Cougars have been shut out twice. Linden has lost three straight after evening its record at 1-1 with a 17-0 home win against Sayreville War Memorial High School.

Abraham Clark High School, Roselle (0-5) at Hillside High School (2-3): Abraham Clark has lost seven straight going back to last year, while Hillside has lost three of its last four and is 2-3 for the first time since 2016, which was present head coach Barris Grant’s first season at the helm of the Comets. Hillside won last year’s game, 45-6, at Abraham Clark.

Arthur L. Johnson High School (4-0) at Governor Livingston High School (2-3): Arthur L. Johnson remembers last year’s season-opening 33-21 loss at Governor Livingston, which the Crusaders bounced back from to make the playoffs again. Arthur L. Johnson head coach Anthony DelConte was not pleased with the way his team played that day. The Crusaders are attempting to go 5-0 for the second time in three years. Two years ago, Arthur L. Johnson lost at New Providence, 27-14, after a 4-0 start.



Union County schedule for Week Five football

Friday, Oct. 4 = 10 games

Bridgewater–Raritan Regional at Elizabeth–Frank J. Cicarell Academy, 6 p.m.

Plainfield at Franklin, 6 p.m.

South Hunterdon Regional at David Brearley, 6 p.m.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood at Iselin Kennedy, 6 p.m.

Westfield at Hillsborough, 7 p.m.

Union at Ridge, 7 p.m.

Middlesex at New Providence, 7 p.m.

Cranford at Rahway, 7 p.m.

Roselle Park at Dunellen, 7 p.m.

Summit at Somerville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5 = four games

Belvidere at Jonathan Dayton, 1 p.m.

Montgomery at Linden, 2 p.m.

Abraham Clark at Hillside, 2 p.m.

Arthur L. Johnson at Governor Livingston, 2 p.m.