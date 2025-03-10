Gypsy Piano Trio Concert to be featured in Summit

SUMMIT, NJ — On Sunday, March 16, at 2:30 pm, at the Central Presbyterian Church, 70 Maple St., Summit, the newly formed non-profit Szabo Chamber Music Society will present an exciting concert of “Gypsy Piano Trios,” featuring nationally known musicians, Cathy Yang on violin, Andy Kim on cello and Sandor Szabo on piano. The program will include famous piano trios inspired by gypsy music, such as exciting “Gypsy Trio in G Major,” by Joseph Haydn; rhapsodic “Dumky Trio in E Minor,” by Antonin Dvorak; and a selection of invigorating “Hungarian Dances” by Johannes Brahms.

After several decades of leading premier chamber music series, Szabo is well-known in the area from being the music director at the Central Presbyterian Church, Summit, and New Providence Presbyterian Church for several years. Presently, he is the music director of the Oratorio Society of New Jersey, organist and choir director at Temple B’nai Abraham, Livingston, and music director and principal organist at Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Pompeii Parish, Dobbs Ferry, New York.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $5 for students. Szabo Chamber Music Society is a 503(c)3 non-profit organization and all contributions are fully tax-deductible.

For more information contact [email protected].

Photo Courtesy of Sandor Szabo