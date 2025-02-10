Grover Cleveland sixth-graders experience culinary adventure at restaurant

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — The sixth-grade class at Grover Cleveland Elementary School embarked on a unique field trip to Bubba’s Restaurant in Old Bridge. The students were given a firsthand look into the operations of a busy restaurant and gained valuable insights into the culinary world.

The educational excursion included a comprehensive restaurant tour, providing students with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of daily preparations. They had the opportunity to:

• Inspect food quality: Students examined fresh salads and cookies before they were served to customers.

• Monitor food safety: They recorded temperatures of food and beverages before and after cooking, ensuring adherence to food safety regulations.

• Practice inventory management: Students participated in inventory calculations, learning about the importance of accurate record-keeping.

• Hands-on culinary experience: The highlight of the trip was the chance to create their own pizzas. Students were given dough and had the freedom to add their preferred sauces and cheeses, fostering creativity and culinary skills.

• Engaging activities: A relay race organized by the restaurant’s Human Resources team added a fun and competitive element to the day. Students carried plastic baskets on trays, honing their coordination and teamwork abilities. Additionally, they enjoyed customizing their lemonade with various flavorings, exploring the art of mixology.

This immersive field trip provided the sixth-grade students with a memorable and educational experience, inspiring a deeper understanding of the restaurant industry and its multifaceted operations.

Photos Courtesy of Dyan McMillen