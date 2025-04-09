Grover Cleveland School students shine at Union County Youth Art Month exhibit

RAHWAY, NJ — Grover Cleveland Elementary School has announced that three of its talented young artists have been recognized for their exceptional artwork at the Union County Youth Art Month exhibit, organized by the Art Educators of New Jersey.

Youth Art Month is a national celebration each March to emphasize the value of art education for children and to encourage support for quality school art programs. As part of this celebration, AENJ hosts county-wide exhibits showcasing the creativity and skill of student artists. This year, Grover Cleveland School’s art department submitted three outstanding pieces, all of which were selected for the prestigious exhibit.

The honored students are: Sydney May, fifth grade; Jackson Suarez, fourth grade; and Riley Stevens, third grade.

These young artists joined 30 other talented students from across Union County at an awards ceremony on Wednesday evening, March 18, at the Carriage House at the Liberty Museum in Union. The students were presented with awards and art supplies, recognizing their dedication and artistic achievement.

“We are incredibly proud of Sydney, Jackson, and Riley,” said Miriam Septimus, an art teacher at Grover Cleveland School. “Their artwork demonstrates not only their technical skill but also their unique perspectives and creative spirits. It’s wonderful to see their hard work and passion recognized by the AENJ. As an art teacher, moments like these reinforce the importance of fostering creativity and self-expression in our students. Seeing their faces light up receiving their awards was a truly special experience.”

The Youth Art Month exhibit provides a platform for young artists to showcase their talents and for the community to appreciate the importance of arts education. Grover Cleveland School is committed to nurturing the artistic abilities of its students and providing them with opportunities to explore and express themselves through art.

The school congratulates Sydney, Jackson and Riley on their well-deserved recognition and thanks the AENJ for their dedication to promoting arts education.

Article by Dyan McMillen.

Photo Courtesy of Miriam Septimus