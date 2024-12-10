Grover Cleveland School students shine at AENJ Art Exhibit

RAHWAY, NJ — Grover Cleveland Elementary School has announced that two of its talented fifth-grade artists had their artwork selected for display at the prestigious Art Educators of New Jersey Exhibit. The exhibit was at the New Jersey Teachers Convention in Atlantic City on Thursday, Nov. 7, and Friday, Nov. 8.

This annual exhibit showcases the exceptional artistic talents of young artists from across the state. The selection process is highly competitive and only the most outstanding works are chosen for display.

“We are incredibly proud of our students for their artistic achievements,” said Al Giambrone, principal of Grover Cleveland Elementary School. “Their selection for the AENJ Exhibit is a testament to their creativity, skill and dedication to their craft.”

The school’s art program, through the guidance of Miriam Septimus, fosters a love of art and encourages students to explore their artistic potential. By providing opportunities for students to showcase their work, the school aims to inspire creativity and innovation.

Photo Courtesy of Dyan McMillen