Grover Cleveland School students honored for artistic achievement

RAHWAY, NJ — Students at Grover Cleveland Elementary School are celebrating a special recognition for their artistic talents. Following the display of their artwork at the prestigious Art Educators of New Jersey NJPAC Fall Exhibition, each student received a congratulatory letter from the U.S. House of Representatives.

The letters, signed by U.S. Rep. Thomas H. Kean Jr., representing New Jersey’s 7th District, commended the students on their artistic achievements and their participation in the AENJ exhibition. This prestigious exhibition showcases the exceptional artistic talents of young artists from across the state, providing a platform for them to share their creativity with a wider audience.

“We are incredibly proud of our students for their artistic accomplishments and the recognition they have received from Congressman Kean,” said Septimus, art teacher. “This honor serves as a testament to their dedication, talent and the high-quality arts education they receive at Grover Cleveland School.”

The AENJ NJPAC Fall Exhibition provides a unique opportunity for students to experience the thrill of having their artwork displayed in a professional setting. This experience not only fosters a love for the arts but also builds self-confidence and encourages further artistic exploration.

Grover Cleveland Elementary School is committed to providing a well-rounded education that nurtures the diverse talents of all students. The school’s arts program plays a vital role in developing creativity, critical thinking and self-expression.

Article by Dyan McMillen

Photo Courtesy of Mira Septimus